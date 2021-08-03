Your generosity and kindness are honorable, but don't lose sight of your needs and the risks involved when you allow relationships to become imbalanced. Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Observe how others react and give back. Equality matters if you want to maintain good working and personal relationships. Take an aggressive position regarding financial, medical and legal matters.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Helping others will encourage you to see life through a different lens. Make a change to your daily routine that will stabilize your life and bring you closer to the ones you love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Discipline and hard work geared toward looking and feeling your best will lift your spirits and help you attract people who offer positive support.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An adventure will spark your interest and revive your enthusiasm for life, love and learning. Positive transformation begins with informative discussions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- People who don't share the same beliefs or opinions will be looking for a fight. Think outside the box, and you'll find solutions. Take care of your health and emotional well-being.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keeping tabs on what things cost and how you can reduce your overhead will bring you peace of mind. Don't take unnecessary physical risks that can result in injury or illness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Focus on health, fitness and putting deals in place to ease stress and secure better days ahead financially. A disciplined approach to getting along with your peers will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Relaxation will encourage a healthy attitude and a clear mind. Knowing what you want will help you avoid being a follower. Be frank regarding your intentions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stay calm and be a good listener. Once you understand how others feel, it will be easier to come up with a workable solution. Nurture relationships that matter to you. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Express yourself and initiate plans. Say no to unsafe situations, health risks and emotional manipulation. Opportunities should benefit everyone involved. Protect your reputation and position.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You may not welcome change, but it will be a wake-up call to tidy up loose ends. A lecture from a friend or relative will encourage you to improve your lifestyle. Make health a priority.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Sharing personal information will give someone a competitive edge. Reveal what's necessary, and work diligently to achieve superior results. Say no to temptation and indulgence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Refuse to let the decisions or changes others make disrupt your day. Follow through as planned, and you'll discover how much better things turn out when you follow your heart and instincts.