Take time to evaluate what's going on around you before you make any moves this year. You have options, and with preparation, you can reach what you desire. The world is your oyster; all you need to do is stop procrastinating and start taking advantage of opportunities as they arise. Engage in life, love and exploration.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your emotions in check and your anger under control. Setting a path to victory means balance, integrity and staying focused on what's important. Don't give in to pressure.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Reach out to a friend or relative, and you'll be offered insight into something unique. Be secretive about the changes you want to make. Once you establish a routine that works, you'll get key support.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Sort through personal matters and goals, and discuss your thoughts with someone you want to include in your future. An exciting proposal will offer benefits that will entice you to make a move.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be a good listener, and you'll gain perspective. Criticizing someone will not create a friendly atmosphere. Change is inevitable, but how you go about it will determine your success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Hang on to your cash. A joint venture will result in emotional disagreements. Keep an open mind, but don't be afraid to do your own thing. Keep your money and passwords in a safe place.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- The connections you make will help you bring about change. Heading in a different direction will lift your spirits and prompt you to approach life with renewed faith and enthusiasm. Tidy up loose ends.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Avoid letting anyone distract you or make decisions for you. Look at the pros and cons, and make a decision based on what you want to achieve long-term. A disciplined approach will be key.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Bring on the changes you've been eager to make. Stop procrastinating and start doing what makes you happy. Keep your life simple. A change will provide a valuable learning experience.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Refuse to let anyone dominate you or push you into something that doesn't feel right. Speak up and carry on with what works best for you. Love is favored. Do research yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be careful what you say and do regarding relationships, shared expenses and the changes you want to make. Being up-front will ease your mind and allow you to deal with pitfalls.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep your emotions under control when dealing with friends and relatives. Be a good listener, and you'll gain the confidence of others. The information you receive will help you solve a problem.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Reach out to someone doing something that interests you and get the lowdown on the steps you need to take to join in. Once you start something new, it will give you the push you require.