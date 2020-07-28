Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stop procrastinating and follow through with your plans. Refuse to let emotions stand between you and what's best. Pursue your passion, and be true to yourself and honest with those around you. Confront what needs to be changed and don't take romance, love and family ties for granted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't put yourself in a precarious position. Be consistent and follow your heart. A routine that promises better health, peace of mind and compatibility with others is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You are responsible for your happiness. Take control of your life, say what's on your mind and refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want to achieve.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Rely on your skills, intelligence and beliefs. If someone tries to push you in a different direction, recognize what you have to do, and follow your path.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Review what's possible and make it happen. Don't forgo an opportunity because someone feels threatened by the changes you want to make. Let go of the past and focus on your happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let the compliments you receive lead you down the wrong path. Stick to the rules and to the people you know you can trust. Make home and family priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make adjustments to ensure that your plans unfold without a hitch. Contact a former co-worker to get the help required to reach your expectations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't put yourself in a vulnerable position. Discuss problems before you commit. Know what you are up against and let go of what's not working for you anymore. Get your priorities straight.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use past connections to bring you up to date regarding changes in your community or the workplace. Innovation and intelligence will help you surpass any competition you encounter today.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Adopting an unorthodox financial plan may seem outlandish, but when you crunch the numbers and consider the savings, you'll revisit the idea. If you take physical action, good things will happen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think about what you want. A partnership with someone who shares your interests and beliefs will be of great value. An emotional discussion will bring you closer to a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Refuse to let others' actions throw you off-guard. Keep moving at a consistent pace to overcome any setbacks. Personal improvements will push you to go the distance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't give up or settle for less. Take the initiative and go after your goals. Positive change is possible; the only thing holding you back is you.
