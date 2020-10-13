You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Tie up loose ends. Get rid of clutter and prepare for new beginnings. A change of scenery will spark your creative imagination. Think big, but don't exceed your budget. Hesitation will lead to regret and uncertainty. A financial gain looks promising.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Frustration and anger won't help you solve problems or get ahead. Expand your mind, restructure your plans and distance yourself from situations that are holding you back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A last-minute change will favor you. Your patience, consistency and honesty will encourage others to support your efforts. Don't give up or give in. Clear up an emotional situation with an honest discussion. Romance is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself and focus on your responsibilities. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else's hands. A moderate approach and a tight budget will help you stay on track.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Discuss your intentions before you take action. The suggestions you receive will affect the way you proceed. A joint venture and a financial gain look promising. Aim to make personal improvements.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your money and possessions out of sight. An intelligent approach will be more effective than getting into a dispute over something that has already happened. Choose your words wisely.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stand your ground and get things done. The changes you suggest will draw attention as well as encourage exciting offers. Expect a financial change, gift or proposal to come your way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- The better prepared you are, the less aggravated you will become. Stay calm, and focus on what you want to accomplish. Don't take offense if someone is difficult. Keep the peace, and go about your business.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make a change that will give you the boost you need to try something new. Discuss your intentions with someone close to you for an insightful exchange.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Think twice before you get involved in someone's business. Protect your reputation, stick to your principles and avoid compromising situations. Avoid gossip.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make fitness and health priorities. Fix up your space to fit your current lifestyle. Let others know your intentions and share your thoughts and feelings. Spend quality time with someone special.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take time to do your own thing. You cannot buy love, respect or loyalty. If someone tries to manipulate you, know enough to walk away. Concentrate on self-improvement and personal gains.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Embrace change and what life has to offer. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Set high standards and express your opinions. Follow your heart, and don't back down from adversity.

