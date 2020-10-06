Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take more time to do things that make you happy. Discuss your intentions with people you want to be involved in your plans. Look for viable solutions to lingering problems. Concentrate on learning and discovering. Take action and make changes to the way you handle and earn money.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Uncertainty at home will change the way you live. Address shared expenses to maintain equality. Pulling your weight will affect how others treat you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Extravagant spending will lead to trouble. A change regarding how you take care of your responsibilities will affect your income. Be proactive and flexible for optimum efficiency.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An emotional situation will result if someone challenges your beliefs and values. Listen carefully, but don't reveal your opinion. It's best to keep the peace and go about your business.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change you make will upset someone, but it will ultimately be beneficial. Offer compensation for what someone has to give up so you can get your way. Maintaining equality will encourage a better relationship as you move forward.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take care of your home, family and yourself. Rest, proper diet and exercise will help you stay healthy. Do your own thing, and focus on self-improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make changes that suit your needs and help you protect your position, reputation and financial security. Money or a gift is heading your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Consider what you've been doing to earn your keep and how you can adjust your daily routine to suit your needs. Striving for a healthier, happier lifestyle will bring you closer to someone who shares your values.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Safe socializing will be a must if you want to maintain good health. Physical improvements will lift your spirits. Romance is in the stars and will lead to talks about intentions and long-term plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Avoid getting into a standoff with a loved one. Listen to others and look for solutions that will not jeopardize a meaningful relationship or your integrity. Channel your energy into creative ideas and pastimes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't react irrationally to something you cannot change. Look for the positive in every situation you face, and you'll come up with a workable solution that will encourage you to be your best. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Calm down, stay focused and avoid emotional confrontations. Don't feel that you must get involved in other people's melodramas. Consider what's best for you and how to use your skills to get ahead. Channel your anger and frustration into achievement.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put emotional matters aside and focus on whatever brings the best return. Find a unique way to use your skills to improve your personal and professional lives. Romance will encourage a positive lifestyle change.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!