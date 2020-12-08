You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Refuse to let emotional matters confuse you and those around you. Stick to facts and truth, and find a way to navigate your way through misleading information. Strive to let go of what no longer works for you, and focus on the best way to get ahead and ease stress.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Create a designated workout room, creative corner or comfortable place to kick back with someone you love. Your effort will make a difference to your emotional well-being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your emotions under control and your mind on what you are trying to achieve, and bring about the changes that will help you reach your objective. Show compassion and understanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Use intellect to win support and to get ahead. An enthusiastic approach will help deter anyone trying to get in your way. Uncertainty and vacillation will hold you back.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Ask what you can do for others, not what others can do for you. Refuse to get entangled in a situation that is divisive or misleading. Stick to the facts and do your best.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Liberate your mind, take action and make your dream come true. Stop thinking and start putting your plans in motion. Join forces with someone you love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Embrace what's going on, and turn chaos into order. Consider what you are aiming to achieve, and don't stop until you reach your objective. Turn any negative you face into a positive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Learn from the experiences you have endured, and you will stumble across a better way to handle similar matters. Question motives, ask questions and rely on facts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Add value to your home, or make an investment that will encourage you to use your skills. Personal growth and physical improvement will lead to positive results. Romance is on the rise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Learn all you can before you commit to someone or something. Expect underlying problems to surface. Back away if you feel pressured. Taking a risk will leave you in a precarious position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Distance yourself from people who are a terrible influence. Put your time and effort into self-improvement and honing your skills. Personal growth will lead to better relationships.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Associate with people who have something to offer, who make you think and who provide mental stimulation. Refuse to let negativity take over or push you in a confusing direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stick to familiar people, places and projects, and offer a unique spin that will lead to new trends and possibilities. Take expert advice and find new ways to use it to your advantage. Set the pace.

Be the first to know

