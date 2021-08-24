Take the initiative to make things happen. Dream big and explore what's possible. Be wary of shortcuts and prepared to implement last-minute changes that will save you time and money. Focus on building a strong foundation for what's to come. Believe in your ability to finish what you start. Patience and persistence will be crucial.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Interact with experts. Gather information, formulate a strategy and take on something that will help you achieve your dreams. Speak up, share your intentions and move forward with enthusiasm.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Play to win, figure out what you want and negotiate with finesse. Do whatever it takes to stabilize your personal life. Make your space inviting and convenient. Rethink your spending habits.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do something eccentric, adventurous or creative. Become the topic of conversation and the go-to person when others need advice. Explore new possibilities and stretch your mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't lose sight of your objective. Be suspicious of anyone trying to take control. Information will be sketchy and may require verification before you pass it along.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take advantage of a moneymaking opportunity. A financial gain is apparent. You'll know when to make your move. A positive change at home or to your assets is within reach.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be secretive about financial, medical or contractual dealings. Pay more attention to your appearance. Set trends instead of adopting what others are doing. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll gain respect if you follow through with your plans. Find a way to manage money more efficiently. Update your skills and gather information. Now's the time to get things done.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Self-improvement projects will pay off. Focus on fitness, emotional and physical strength and what you can do to enjoy life. Romance is encouraged. Think about how to stabilize your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make the changes that suit your needs. Don't sit on the sidelines waiting for someone else to make the first move. Use your intelligence and turn your ideas into something concrete. Keep life simple.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Digest what's going on around you and decide who is on your team and who opposes you. It's OK to think big, but you are better off living within your means. Discipline and hard work will bring the best results.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Spend more time finding innovative ways to up your game or make your surroundings less stressful. Be creative, and consider changes that won't break your budget. Seek counsel from an experienced individual.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Uncertainty is a warning that you aren't satisfied with a proposition or situation. Rethink your steps and consider the pros and cons. Be resourceful and check out other opportunities.