Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Verify information carefully this year. The best way to eliminate uncertainty is to know what you are up against and to act accordingly. Refuse to let anyone try to sway your opinions or decisions. Run the show instead of taking a wait-and-see approach. Be direct and forceful, and pursue your goals with passion.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An aggressive position will help you get your way. Use your intelligence to outmaneuver any competition. Don't let uncertainty cause you to miss an opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be careful not to start something you cannot finish. You'll come up against opposition if you try to make changes without input from others. Pay more attention to personal growth.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Connect with people who have helped you in the past, and show interest in what others are doing. You'll discover some valuable information that will help you upgrade your approach.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You could feel pressure to get things done before the year comes to a close. Don't let trivial matters get to you when it's the big picture that counts. Stay focused on what's important to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A sudden change will cause uncertainty. Figure out precisely what you want to do, and put your strategy in place. Use your intelligence to navigate your way forward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Trust in yourself, not in what someone is telling you. Look at every angle and consider the consequences of your actions. Look over personal and professional contacts, and evaluate your options.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Rely on your intelligence, creativity and charisma to help you seal a deal, connect with someone you want to work alongside or commit to someone special. Make plans, and put an end to uncertainty.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't jump to conclusions. Keep track of you spend, your actions and what's still on your to-do list. Organization and preparation will eliminate stress. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Embrace change. Making room for projects and home improvements or clearing a space conducive to learning something new will empower you to reach your goal. Don't fall for anyone's tricks.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider what will make your life easier and less stressful and will encourage better concentration, then make the necessary adjustments. Aggressive action will impress a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Think outside the box, and you'll surprise someone special. A unique approach will attract someone who wants to be on your team. Speak up and take action; everything will fall into place.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Control your emotions in order to avoid appearing insecure or indecisive. Focus on getting things done, taking good care of yourself and of loved ones, and creating a strategy that will lead to a better future.
