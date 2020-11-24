Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Use your imagination. Be a front-runner, step into the limelight and show off what you have to offer. Teach and guide those who look up to you. You'll gain respect if you are helpful and attentive. People will look to you for leadership; don't disappoint them!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keeping busy will boost your morale and help clear your head. Be diplomatic, but don't let anyone talk you into doing or believing something unwise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll get an added push that will help you take care of business. Time spent with a loved one will improve your relationship. Make adjustments to your domestic and professional spaces.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Use your charm, experience and energy to get where you want to go. A chance to get ahead financially is within reach, so capitalize on it.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Compliments will come your way, but before you fall prey to someone's charm, consider if there are ulterior motives at play. Verify facts and stick to tried-and-true methods.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pick up the pace, follow through with your plans and refuse to let anyone or anything upset you. Stay focused on what's important and put your energy into preparing for the future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Embrace new beginnings and exciting challenges. Push yourself to the limit and make improvements that build confidence and encourage you to go after what you want. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Helping others will benefit you as well. Get involved in something you care about. Don't shy away from adversity; stand up and be counted. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look for a creative outlet or do something you've always wanted to do but never had the time or the confidence to pursue. Pour your energy into something that will help you grow.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Soul-searching will lead to an effective plan. Refuse to let anyone else make up your mind for you. A change may not be welcome, but it will be to your advantage.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take action and get involved, and positive change will result. Make slight adjustments to ensure that you continue to excel. A change to how you do things will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't let anyone take advantage of you or put you in an awkward position. Diplomacy will help you outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Set a goal and finish what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Uncertainty will prevail if you aren't vocal about your feelings and wants. Positive change will be the direct result of how you handle others. An adjustment to a relationship will benefit both parties.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!