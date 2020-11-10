You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Pace yourself, consider your objective and be secretive regarding your intentions. Share with like-minded people and those who can contribute to your journey. Change is in the air, but it's up to you to take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. Choose a unique path that encourages creativity, spirituality and peace of mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't sit back when you need to take action. Harness your energy and get moving. Don't count on others when it's up to you to effect change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An emotional situation will surface if you let someone meddle or interfere with your plans. Personal improvements will boost your morale. Don't rely on someone's promises.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll face opposition if you pressure others to do things your way. Go about your business and finish what you start. An unusual offer will entice you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Resolve money matters. How you delegate responsibilities will determine if you can move forward peacefully. Don't get involved in matters that don't concern you. Personal improvement is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share your ideas and look for equality in every personal or professional interaction you encounter. An unexpected change will work in your favor.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You may crave change, but before you make a move, consider your motives and your options. Patience will be required if you intend to reach your goal. Settling for less will lead to dissatisfaction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take the plunge. Stand up for your rights, go after your goals and engage in conversations that address sensitive issues. A partnership will encourage personal growth and professional gains.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do something that requires energy, agility and a competitive mindset. A physical challenge will bring out the best in you. Aggressive action will deter anyone from taking you for granted.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Moderation is favored. Speak up if you don't like what someone is doing. You may not relish making a change, but consider the alternative, and do what's necessary to improve your situation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take care of matters that require physical exertion. A change will encourage you to strive for a better future. Distance yourself from a movement that doesn't share your point of view.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your emotions will push you in a positive direction. An unusual partnership will encourage you to try something new and incorporate what you learn into your everyday routine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't expect to get along or agree with the people you encounter today. Consider your options and put your energy into something that will bring you closer to your goal.

