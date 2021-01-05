You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Shake off the past and head into the future with optimism. It's time to let go of dead weight. Release any doubts you have and concentrate on what you can do to improve your life. Trust the facts and experts, not hearsay and speculative offers.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Abide by the rules to avoid repercussions. Look at every angle of a situation before considering the best way to maintain your position without offending someone who doesn't share your beliefs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Accommodating others may be a nice gesture, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Participating in a physical activity and sharing something special with a loved one are favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Reach out to people who share your vision. Inside information will come your way, but before you take action, consider the risk involved. Protect your privacy, passwords and reputation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Try to gain access to information that will help you improve your lot in life. A positive change in a meaningful relationship will unfold. When in doubt, ask questions. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't be tempted to join someone else's team when you should be leading the way. Believe in your ability to get things done on your own. Now's your time to shine.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will let you down if you are too trusting. If you want something done, be prepared to do it yourself. An unexpected change will lead to uncertainty. Be creative.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An opportunity will require your undivided attention and discipline. If you get along with others, you will make progress. Home improvements are favored, but do the work yourself to save money.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Someone will blame you if something goes wrong. Facts matter, and sticking to the truth will benefit you in the end. A physical challenge will help ease stress.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll encounter problems if you don't take care of yourself and the ones you love. Problems will arise if honesty is lacking. Fitness and proper diet are encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotional issues will surface if you get into a discussion with someone demanding. Take a step back and consider what you want. Work hard to maintain good health.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Reconnect with people you miss. The suggestions you receive will help you perform at your best. Uncertainty regarding a friend or relative will make you take a hard look at your future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll discover an innovative way to use your skills. Making minor adjustments will put you in the running for a position that has plenty of room for growth. Tread carefully when it comes to romance.

