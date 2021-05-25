Streamline your vision. Take on only what you know you can handle. Stay focused on the result you want to reach, and refuse to let outsiders interfere. A simple lifestyle will help you find the most efficient route from one point to another. Invest in your skills and future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Focus is the name of the game, and temptation is the hurdle you'll have to overcome. Be a straight shooter, and demand the same from others. Figure out what you're up against, and what you have to do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Step out of your comfort zone and make changes that will encourage you to follow your heart. Be creative and incorporate what you feel passionate about into your daily routine.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Assess a situation before you respond to it. Your emotions will be difficult to control if you let your imagination run wild. Don't make an assumption; find out what's going on.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Learn as you go, and don't stop until you reach your objective. Someone will try to outmaneuver you if you don't use your ingenuity to stay on top of your game. Don't sell yourself short.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do a good job, and you'll reap the rewards. Ensure that you have covered every angle and have left nothing to chance. Discipline, hard work and charisma will be necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A personal improvement will help you raise your income. Add to your skills. Don't feel you that you must pay for others or buy love or acceptance. Find something you can offer to others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get your facts straight before you engage in an emotional encounter with someone close to you. Concentrate on how best to stabilize a situation that has the potential to run amok.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Self-improvement will pay off, but extravagance could be your downfall. Don't let temptation lead you astray or allow anyone to take advantage of you. A domestic change will turn out better than anticipated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Question everything and everyone. Look at the possibilities and how best to take advantage of a situation without going overboard. Balance and equality be necessary. Control your emotions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Leave nothing to chance when dealing with institutions, government agencies or finances. A smooth talker will lead you astray. Don't trust anyone with your money or possessions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An offer or partnership will not be as it appears. Dig deep to find out what underlying expectations someone has before you agree to get involved. It's better to be safe than sorry.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stay focused on what you want to achieve. The changes you make and the people you associate with will determine how well you do. Protect your private information and reputation.