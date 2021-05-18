When hesitation sets in, rethink your strategy. It's OK to take a step back and mull over what you want to achieve this year. Consider what you are capable of and do best, and you'll come up with a plan that will encourage you to find innovative ways to exploit your strengths.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A stalemate is likely if you aren't willing to compromise. Give others the freedom to do as they please, and you will dodge criticism. You'll gain the most if you pursue knowledge and new skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Speak the truth, say what's on your mind and clear up any misconceptions. Personal growth, fitness and educational pursuits are favored. Simplify your life. A commitment will lead to stability.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention, ask questions, and don't commit to something without understanding what's required. Someone will take advantage of you by making tempting offers based on empty promises.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Emotions will spin out of control due to the changes going on around you. Take part in what's happening to ensure that you remain in a good position. Intellect and charm will be necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't ignore what others do or say. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself. A steady pace, honest opinion and hard work will pay off. Make adjustments as necessary.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Concentrate on what makes you happy. It's time for a change, and doing something that lifts your spirits and gives you a new lease on life is encouraged. Embrace new beginnings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Push yourself out of your comfort zone and into something that will challenge you. Being honest with yourself as well as others will eliminate uncomfortable situations and stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take control and deal with sensitive issues before it's too late. Decide on a commitment to someone or something, and it will help you move forward with confidence. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take charge, get things done and don't give in to someone trying to part you from your cash. A deal is good only if you get something of equal value in return. Make your world less stressful.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stop hesitating. Add up the negatives and positives, and consider adjustments that will make you happy. Personal improvements, fitness and romance will lead to a better frame of mind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Channel your energy into something constructive. Make changes that improve your life. Participate in something that will make a difference. Face facts, and do what's best for you and your loved ones.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- It's OK to change your mind or head in a new direction. You'll gain stability if you follow your heart and pursue something that makes you feel good about who you are and what you are doing.