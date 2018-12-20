With months left in their assignment in Afghanistan, U.S. troops have sent their thanks to local volunteers.
On Dec. 13, Santa Ynez Valley “We Support the Troops” group organizer, Pat Sullivan, said she had received an email from Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Kevin Meno BCO 171 AVN on behalf of his military unit that included a special photo.
"Aloha, we have received your packages of snacks and goodies, thank you so much!!! We appreciate the time, effort, and cost that it takes to send us so many boxes. It is amazing that your group goes out [of] its way to spend money and send goodies to soldiers you never met or even seen before.
"All the soldiers that open your packages have a smile on their face and it takes them away from the surrounding they are in even for a brief moment. Thank you for that!!! As a leader in our unit whenever we can help our soldiers feel better, laugh and smile, it is a reward and you and your group is a cause of that. You said you have been mailing boxes since 2004 that's sooo amazing!!!!
"My first deployment was in IRAQ 2003-2004, I have been all around the world and got to see so much because of being in the Army. I have been to Iraq, Africa, Qatar, Kuwait, and this is my 3rd time to Afghanistan. Before we deployed we had training in Stockton CA and got to drive around on our off days and ended seeing places like Napa Valley, Tahoe, Sacramento, San Jose, and San Francisco. Again, coming from small islands in Hawaii it was the first time a lot of our soldiers got to see these awesome places in CA.
"You guys and gals are amazing!!!! Thank you again for the thoughts, goodies, and prayers!!!!! I attached a small unit photo realizing we don't have a lot of group photos yet this deployment. We are headed toward our finish line on this deployment and in a few more months we will be packing up and heading home!!!! Mahalo Nui Loa (thank you very much!!!)"
We Support the Troops has been sending “care packages” to American military personnel and their K-9s on foreign soil for about 16 years and Sullivan explained that whether volunteers show up just once or consistently, they are always appreciated. The association was started by Sullivan, who spent 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a colonel in 1993, and her friend Sonny Lindquist.
To help cover the costs of items and global shipping rates, donations are appreciated and accepted according to Sullivan.
Checks can be made out to "We Support The Troops, Inc." and mailed to: Pat Sullivan, P.O. Box 915. Santa Ynez, CA, 93460; tax ID number: 81-1086410. To volunteer, Pat can be reached at linleebaum@aol.com For more information, visit http://we-support-the-troops.org/