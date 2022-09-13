Acclaimed tribute band Queen Nation will take the Samala Showroom stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
The group, which was formed in 2004, is the longest-running show on the West Coast — with all four band members fully costumed, singing and performing in character.
Queen Nation has performed as many as 150 shows in one year, featuring legendary throwback hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s, a show spokesman said.
The 1980s yacht rock icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Christopher Cross will bring his “40th Anniversary Tour” to the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
