Times were tough in December 1870, in the tiny community called Central City, and there just wasn't much to celebrate.
Just three years had passed since Ben Wiley had hammered in the first stake to claim part of the barren wasteland. The weary homesteaders were struggling to survive.
With an over-abundance of faith and hard work, though, they plodded on in hopes of making a success of their farms.
The future looked uncertain for the early pioneers. In addition to the periodic invasions of red spiders, grasshoppers and wild horses, they needed to be on guard against possible prairie fires.
With gale-like winds blowing sands across the valley, lopping off the heads of young seedlings, farmers seemed to be fighting a losing battle. In addition, water, having to be hauled in barrels from the Suey Crossing, was in short supply.
Central City's first school, the Pleasant Valley School, which was built at a cost of $510 in February 1870, was about a half-mile south of Main Street near the Tunnell property on Old Nance Road, (now Bradley Road) on land donated by the Smith Family.
With only about a dozen families in town and the town's population hovering at 100 or so, 15 students attended the new school on its opening day.
In spite of the meager enrollment, with the holidays approaching, the community's Sunday school planned to have a Christmas tree and party at the new school.
A committee of prominent men and women in the valley took $30 (a tidy sum in those early days) with them up to the town of San Luis Obispo to purchase presents for the children.
Wanting to make the party a gala affair, the settlers planned to treat the children to both candy and popcorn.
The party was a huge success. Viola Cook's doll was kept on display at the T.A. Jones Furniture Store, as the first doll given at the first Christmas party (and tree) in town at the first school in Central City.
The doll remained on display at the store until the Jones family closed the business. The china doll eventually became the property of Linda Jones Waddington, daughter of Ida and Gaylord Jones.
Gaylord Jones, the youngest son of Viola (Cook) and Samuel Jones, passed away in 1991.
The condition of the doll? Well, according to Mrs. Waddington, the china face is still pretty much intact, but the clothing is quite ragged and shows the wear and tear of its 130 years.