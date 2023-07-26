After a successful summer launch of the Toddler Tuesday program at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, the program produced in partnership with Youth Arts Alive is slated to continue to offer a mid-morning adventure for kids every week. 

The program takes place Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon at the Discovery Museum, 705 South McClelland St., and is included with the purchase of a general admission ticket. 

SMV Discovery Museum's Toddler Tuesdays program was launched as a 6-week pilot program on June 13. The popularity of the late morning course centered around an artistic and activity centered experience led by a Youth Arts Alive instructor proved enough for a larger run.

