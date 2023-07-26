The program takes place Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon at the Discovery Museum, 705 South McClelland St., and is included with the purchase of a general admission ticket.
SMV Discovery Museum's Toddler Tuesdays program was launched as a 6-week pilot program on June 13. The popularity of the late morning course centered around an artistic and activity centered experience led by a Youth Arts Alive instructor proved enough for a larger run.
According to museum executive director Jenn Malone, the hourlong program immersing children in the world of art, music or other engaging activities was a huge hit.
Interested parties do not need to RSVP or reserve space to attend during their trip to the museum, however any questions about the program should be directed to the museum.
Toddler Tuesday is free for museum members as a benefit of membership, which allows for unlimited visits to the museum and ranges in price based on the number of people included. In addition to unlimited visits, museum members receive half-off rates to special events and camps, like the recent Summer STEAM Camp at the museum.
Basic memberships that include unlimited trips to the museum for one adult and one child start at $75. Family memberships, grandparent memberships and even a membership level that offers discounted admission to more than 200 museums in the U.S. and Canada are available online.
The museum will soon host Super Hero Day Camp on Aug. 5 for ages 4 and up. Campers enjoy games, crafts and activities while dressed as their favorite superhero.
A pizza lunch will be provided to attendees starting at 10 a.m. and continuing to 3 p.m., giving the young heroes the strength to explore the museum exhibits. The price for non-members to attend the camp is $50, members receive $10 off.
Anyone planning to host a birthday soon is reminded of the educational opportunities of hosting a birthday parties at the museum as well. Parties can be planned for groups of 15 or 30 children, and can even be scheduled after normal hours.
All parties include party space, access to the museum, free admission for eight adults, a special gift for the birthday kid and more.
Renting out space for a party or gathering is not limited to birthdays, however. Interested hosts, businesses planning family events or even non-profit groups and community clubs can reserve time at the museum for any occasion.