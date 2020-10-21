You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as 'Old Ironsides,' was christened

Today in History: U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as 'Old Ironsides,' was christened

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 21, the 295th day of 2020. There are 71 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Oct. 21, 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.

On this date:

In 1797, the U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as “Old Ironsides,” was christened in Boston’s harbor.

In 1892, schoolchildren across the U.S. observed Columbus Day (according to the Gregorian date) by reciting, for the first time, the original version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth’s Companion.

In 1941, superheroine Wonder Woman made her debut in All-Star Comics issue No. 8, published by All-American Comics, Inc. of New York.

In 1944, during World War II, U.S. troops captured the German city of Aachen (AH’-kuhn).

In 1945, women in France were allowed to vote in parliamentary elections for the first time.

In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clashed in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.

In 1966, 144 people, 116 of them children, were killed when a coal waste landslide engulfed a school and some 20 houses in Aberfan, Wales.

In 1967, the Israeli destroyer INS Eilat (ay-LAHT’) was sunk by Egyptian missile boats near Port Said (sah-EED’); 47 Israeli crew members were lost. Tens of thousands of Vietnam War protesters began two days of demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon nominated Lewis F. Powell and William H. Rehnquist to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Both nominees were confirmed.)

In 2001, Washington, D.C., postal worker Thomas L. Morris Jr. died of inhalation anthrax as officials began testing thousands of postal employees.

In 2014, North Korea abruptly freed Jeffrey Fowle, an American, nearly six months after he was arrested for leaving a Bible in a nightclub. Former Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee, 93, died in Washington.

Ten years ago: Eight current and former officials pleaded not guilty to looting millions of dollars from California’s modest blue-collar city of Bell. (Seven defendants ended up being convicted, and received sentences ranging from home confinement to 12 years in prison.) French police used tear gas and water cannon against rampaging youth in Lyon while the French government showed its muscle in parliament, short-circuiting tense Senate debate on a bill raising the retirement age from 60 to 62.

Five years ago: Vice President Joe Biden announced he would not be a candidate in the 2016 White House campaign, solidifying Hillary Rodham Clinton’s status as the Democratic front-runner. 

One year ago: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in Canada’s national elections; his Liberal party took the most seats in Parliament, but fell short of a majority. 

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Julian Cope is 63. Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 63. Actor Ken Watanabe (wah-tah-NAH’-bee) is 61. Actor Melora Walters is 60. Rock musician Che (chay) Colovita Lemon is 50. Rock singer-musician Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator) is 49. Christian rock musician Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay) is 47. Actor Jeremy Miller is 44. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benjamin J. Castro
Obituaries

Benjamin J. Castro

Benjamin J. Castro, 44 of Santa Maria, CA passed away on Oct 11, 2020. Ben was born in Santa Maria on March 15, 1976. He attended Fairlawn Ele…

Obituaries

Benjamin John Castro

  • Updated

Benjamin John Castro, 44, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Obituaries

Gerardo Guerrero, Jr.

Gerardo Guerrero Jr., 36, of Santa Maria, passed away October 19, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crem…

Obituaries

Irma Lopez Barahona

  • Updated

Irma Lopez Barahona, 56, of Santa Maria, passed away October 12, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crema…

Richard Marquez, Jr.
Obituaries

Richard Marquez, Jr.

  • Updated

Richard was born on May 26th 1975 passed away on September 28th 2020 Richard Joyce of life was his sixth children coaching football barbecuing…

Obituaries

Susie Josephine Paduganan

Susie Josephine Paduganan passed away peacefully after her long battle with cancer. Born August 27, 1945 in Brownsville, Texas and left to be …

Joanne S. Guevara
Obituaries

Joanne S. Guevara

  • Updated

Joanne Guevara, 78, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Ronald "Butch" Garcia
Obituaries

Ronald "Butch" Garcia

  • Updated

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Butch Garcia announces his passing on October 2, 2020 at Marian Hospital in Santa Maria at the age…

Obituaries

Caryl Martin

Caryl Martin, 63, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News