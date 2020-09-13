You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: Tupac Shakur died at a Las Vegas hospital

Today in History: Tupac Shakur died at a Las Vegas hospital

Today is Sunday, Sept. 13, the 257th day of 2020. There are 109 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Sept. 13, 1788, the Congress of the Confederation authorized the first national election, and declared New York City the temporary national capital.

On this date:

In 1803, Commodore John Barry, considered by many the father of the American Navy, died in Philadelphia.

In 1814, during the War of 1812, British naval forces began bombarding Fort McHenry in Baltimore but were driven back by American defenders in a battle that lasted until the following morning.

In 1851, American medical pioneer Walter Reed was born in Gloucester County, Va.

In 1962, Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett rejected the U.S. Supreme Court’s order for the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student, declaring in a televised address, “We will not drink from the cup of genocide.”

In 1971, a four-day inmates’ rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in western New York ended as police and guards stormed the prison; the ordeal and final assault claimed the lives of 32 inmates and 11 hostages.

In 1993, at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat shook hands after signing an accord granting limited Palestinian autonomy.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died at a Las Vegas hospital six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting; he was 25.

In 1997, funeral services were held in Calcutta, India, for Nobel peace laureate Mother Teresa.

In 2001, two days after the 9/11 terror attacks, the first few jetliners returned to the nation’s skies, but several major airports remained closed and others opened only briefly. President George W. Bush visited injured Pentagon workers and said he would carry the nation’s prayers to New York.

In 2005, President George W. Bush took responsibility for the federal government’s mistakes in dealing with Hurricane Katrina and suggested the calamity raised broader questions about the government’s ability to handle both natural disasters and terror attacks.

Ten years ago: Cuba announced it would cast off at least half a million state workers and reduce restrictions on private enterprise to help them find jobs. 

Five years ago: Germany introduced temporary border controls to stem the tide of thousands of refugees streaming across its borders. 

One year ago: Actor Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison and fined $30,000 after pleading guilty to conspiracy and fraud for paying an admissions consultant to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers; Huffman said she took full responsibility and deserved the punishment. (She would be released two days before the end of her sentence.) 

Today’s Birthdays: Country musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts) is 45. Actor Scott Vickaryous is 45. Singer Fiona Apple is 43. Contemporary Christian musician Hector Cervantes (Casting Crowns) is 40. Former MLB pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka is 40. Actor Ben Savage is 40. Rock singer Niall Horan (One Direction) is 27. Actor Mitch Holleman is 25. Actor Lili Reinhart (TV: “Riverdale”) is 24.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rhonda Rodenberger-Beanway
Obituaries

Rhonda Rodenberger-Beanway

honda, age 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 after a long hard fought battle with cancer. Her husband and son were by her …

Sandy Openshaw Saunders
Obituaries

Sandy Openshaw Saunders

  • Updated

Sandy was born September 14, 1942, the first child of M.S. (Si) Openshaw and Veneda Openshaw at Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria. She died of P…

Obituaries

Robert Cody Redden

Robert Cody Redden, 26, of El Cajon passed away on September 4th 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grov…

Obituaries

Janice Lynn Cutler

Janice Lynn Cutler, 73, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away September 7, 2020, Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mort…

Obituaries

Susan Arredondo

Susan Arredondo, 63, of Grover Beach, passed away Sept. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel i…

James George Michalopoulos
Obituaries

James George Michalopoulos

  • Updated

Due to the Covid-19 virus and restrictions, services for our wonderful Jimmy on September 12th at Dudley-Hoffman have been cancelled until fur…

Deloris Maxine Philburn
Obituaries

Deloris Maxine Philburn

Deloris Maxine Philburn, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Santa…

Obituaries

Lois McKenzie Skeeters

Lois McKenzie Skeeters, wife, mother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 of natural causes.

Cruz Z. Cavazos
Obituaries

Cruz Z. Cavazos

A Beautiful loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and daughter Cruz Z. Cavazos has recently departed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on…

Roman Lee Herrera
Obituaries

Roman Lee Herrera

The Family of Roman Lee Herrera of Guadalupe, CA is saddened to announce on August 26, 2020 at the age of 34 has passed. He was born in Santa …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News