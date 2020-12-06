You have permission to edit this article.
Today in History: The worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred in 1907

Today is Sunday, Dec. 6, the 341st day of 2020. There are 25 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Dec. 6, 1907, the worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.

On this date:

In 1790, Congress moved to Philadelphia from New York.

In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.

In 1884, Army engineers completed construction of the Washington Monument by setting an aluminum capstone atop the obelisk.

In 1917, some 2,000 people were killed when an explosives-laden French cargo ship, the Mont Blanc, collided with the Norwegian vessel Imo at the harbor in Halifax, Nova Scotia, setting off a blast that devastated the Canadian city. Finland declared its independence from Russia.

In 1947, Everglades National Park in Florida was dedicated by President Harry S. Truman.

In 1957, America’s first attempt at putting a satellite into orbit failed as Vanguard TV3 rose about four feet off a Cape Canaveral launch pad before crashing down and exploding.

In 1962, 37 coal miners were killed in an explosion at the Robena No. 3 Mine operated by U.S. Steel in Carmichaels, Pa.

In 1969, a free concert by The Rolling Stones at the Altamont Speedway in Alameda County, California, was marred by the deaths of four people, including one who was stabbed by a Hell’s Angel.

In 1973, House minority leader Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew.

In 1989, 14 women were shot to death at the University of Montreal’s school of engineering by a man who then took his own life.

In 2001, the House of Representatives, by a one-vote margin, gave President George W. Bush more power to negotiate global trade deals. 

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama announced a compromise with the GOP to extend Bush-era income tax cuts despite Democratic objections; the agreement included renewing unemployment benefits and reducing Social Security taxes for one year. 

Five years ago: In an Oval Office address, President Barack Obama vowed the U.S. would overcome a new phase of the terror threat that sought to “poison the minds” of people around the world, as he tried to reassure Americans shaken by recent attacks in Paris and California.

One year ago: An aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire inside a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, killing three people and wounding two sheriff’s deputies before one of the deputies killed him. (U.S. officials later said that Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani had communicated with al-Qaida operatives about planning and tactics in the months leading up to the attack.)

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian Steven Wright is 65. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 65. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 65. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 64. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 59. Actor Janine Turner is 58. Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 58. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 53. Rock musician Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg (Ace of Base) is 50. 

