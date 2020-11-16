You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: The United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations

Today in History: The United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations

Today is Monday, Nov. 16, the 321st day of 2020. There are 45 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Nov. 16, 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.

On this date:

In 1776, British troops captured Fort Washington in New York during the American Revolution.

In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.

In 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities.

In 1960, Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable died in Los Angeles at age 59.

In 1970, the Lockheed L-1011 Tristar jetliner went on its first test flight, from Palmdale, Calif.

In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.

In 1991, former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards won a landslide victory in his bid to return to office, defeating State Rep. David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader.

In 2001, investigators found a letter addressed to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., containing anthrax; it was the second letter bearing the deadly germ known to have been sent to Capitol Hill.

In 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.

In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first female House speaker in history, but then selected Steny Hoyer as majority leader against her wishes.

In 2017, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken became the first member of Congress to be caught up in a wave of allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior, after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. (Franken eventually resigned from the Senate.)

In 2018, a U.S. official said intelligence officials had concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee). A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama presented the Medal of Honor to Army Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta, the first living service member from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars to receive the nation’s top military award. U.S. 

One year ago: At the last minute, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick skipped a workout arranged by the NFL at the Atlanta Falcons’ training complex to which all 32 teams had been invited, and instead held a workout on a high school field 60 miles away, open to the media. (The NFL had scheduled its workout after Kaepernick claimed that the league had blackballed him for kneeling in protest during the national anthem.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Clu Gulager is 92. Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 85. Blues musician W.C. Clark is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bryan Abrams (Color Me Badd) is 51. Actor Martha Plimpton is 50. Actor Michael Irby is 48. Actor Missi Pyle is 48. Rock musician Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul (ahk-SAH’-nah by-OOL’) is 43. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daniel Joseph Kirk
Obituaries

Daniel Joseph Kirk

Daniel Joseph Kirk, 93, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Rosemary (J…

James (Jim) Agawa
Obituaries

James (Jim) Agawa

On Wednesday, May 13th, after 91 years of life, James (Jim) Agawa passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Maria.

Dorothy Juanita Thompson
Obituaries

Dorothy Juanita Thompson

Dorothy Juanita Thompson passed away in the early morning of September 25th, 2020. She was comfortable at home, experienced no pain, and famil…

Obituaries

Juanita Canales Noriega

Juanita Canales Noriega, 70, of Guadalupe, passed away November 6, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Cre…

Ronald Edward Cardoza
Obituaries

Ronald Edward Cardoza

It is with great sadness that the family of Ron Cardoza, announces his passing at home in Zellwood, Florida at the age of 77 surrounded by his…

Robert (Bobby) Helms
Obituaries

Robert (Bobby) Helms

Robert (Bobby) Helms, 71, of Santa Maria, California passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his wife, children, and beloved …

Obituaries

Cindy Lee Fox

Cindy Lee Fox, 57, of Grover Beach passed away on November 6th, 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grove…

Connie Burns
Obituaries

Connie Burns

As mom would say, moisturize every day!, and that she did every day for 103 years! She passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Obituaries

Mary Carmen Hernandez

Mary Carmen Hernandez, 79, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News