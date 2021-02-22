Today is Monday, Feb. 22, the 53rd day of 2021. There are 312 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Feb. 22, 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)
On this date:
In 1732 (New Style date), the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.
In 1889, President Grover Cleveland signed an enabling act paving the way for the Dakotas, Montana and Washington to become states.
In 1959, the inaugural Daytona 500 race was held; although Johnny Beauchamp was initially declared the winner, the victory was later awarded to Lee Petty.
In 1967, more than 25,000 U.S. and South Vietnamese troops launched Operation Junction City, aimed at smashing a Vietcong stronghold near the Cambodian border. (Although the communists were driven out, they later returned.)
In 1984, David Vetter, a 12-year-old Texas boy who’d spent most of his life in a plastic bubble because he had no immunity to disease, died 15 days after being removed from the bubble for a bone-marrow transplant.
In 1987, pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.
In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.” (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)
In 2004, consumer advocate Ralph Nader announced he was running again for president, this time as an independent.
In 2005, Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II would not attend the civil marriage ceremony of her son Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles — but that her absence should not be interpreted as a snub.
In 2017, the Trump administration lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.
In 2019, a California couple pleaded guilty to torture and years of abuse that included shackling some of their 13 children to beds and starving them. (The couple would be sentenced to up to life in prison.)
Ten years ago: A defiant Moammar Gadhafi vowed to fight to his “last drop of blood” and roared at supporters to strike back against Libyan protesters to defend his embattled regime.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama sent lawmakers an official $1.9 billion request to combat the spread of the Zika virus in Latin America and the U.S. (Congress passed a $1.1 billion package in Sept. 2016.)
One year ago: A dozen towns in northern Italy effectively went into lockdown after the deaths of two people infected with the coronavirus. South Korea reported an eight-fold jump in viral infections, with more than 400 cases mostly linked to a church and a hospital.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Paul Dooley is 93. Actor James Hong is 92. Actor Drew Barrymore is 46. Actor Liza Huber is 46. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 42. Rock musician Joe Hottinger (Halestorm) is 39. Actor Zach Roerig is 36. Actor Daniel E. Smith is 31.