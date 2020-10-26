Today in History: The legendary Pony Express officially ceased operations

Today is Monday, Oct. 26, the 300th day of 2020. There are 66 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On October 26th, 1774, the First Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.
On this date:
In 1825, the Erie Canal opened in upstate New York, connecting Lake Erie and the Hudson River.
In 1861, the legendary Pony Express officially ceased operations, giving way to the transcontinental telegraph. (The last run of the Pony Express was completed the following month.)
In 1881, the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” took place in Tombstone, Arizona, as Wyatt Earp, his two brothers and “Doc” Holliday confronted Ike Clanton’s gang. Three members of Clanton’s gang were killed; Earp’s brothers and Holliday were wounded.
In 1902, women’s rights pioneer Elizabeth Cady Stanton died in New York at age 86.
In 1944, the World War II Battle of Leyte (LAY’-tay) Gulf ended in a major Allied victory over Japanese forces, whose naval capabilities were badly crippled.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed a measure raising the minimum wage from 40 to 75 cents an hour.
In 1975, Anwar Sadat became the first Egyptian president to pay an official visit to the United States.
In 1979, South Korean President Park Chung-hee was shot to death by the head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, Kim Jae-kyu.
In 1980, Israeli President Yitzhak Navon became the first Israeli head of state to visit Egypt.
In 1984, “Baby Fae,” a newborn with a severe heart defect, was given the heart of a baboon in an experimental transplant in Loma Linda, California. (Baby Fae lived 21 days with the animal heart.)
In 2001, President George W. Bush signed the USA Patriot Act, giving authorities unprecedented ability to search, seize, detain or eavesdrop in their pursuit of possible terrorists.
In 2002, a hostage siege by Chechen rebels at a Moscow theater ended with 129 of the 800-plus captives dead, most from a knockout gas used by Russian special forces who stormed the theater; 41 rebels also died.
Ten years ago: Saddam Hussein’s foreign minister, Tariq Aziz, was sentenced to death for persecuting members of Shiite religious parties under the former regime. (The sentence was never carried out; Aziz died of a heart attack in June 2015.) Iran began loading fuel into the core of its first nuclear power plant. A day after an earthquake sparked a deadly tsunami, Indonesia saw another natural disaster as Mount Merapi (meh-RAH’-pee) began erupting explosively, resulting in hundreds of deaths in the weeks that followed.
Five years ago: A 7.5-magnitude quake in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan caused extensive damage in neighboring Pakistan and killed around 400 people.
One year ago: Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a raid by U.S. special operations forces on his compound in Syria.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Jaclyn Smith is 75. TV host Pat Sajak is 74. Hillary Rodham Clinton is 73. Musician Bootsy Collins is 69. Actor James Pickens Jr. is 68. Singer Natalie Merchant is 57. Actor Steve Valentine is 54. Country singer Keith Urban is 53. Actor Jonathan Chase is 41. Actor Folake Olowofoyeku (foh-LAH’-kay oh-low-wow-foh-YAY’-koo) is 37.
