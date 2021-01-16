Today in History: The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump opened in 2020

Today is Saturday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2021. There are 349 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Jan. 16, 2020, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump opened in the Senate, with senators standing and swearing an oath of “impartial justice.” Trump again denounced the proceedings as a “hoax,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said new evidence reinforced the need to call additional witnesses.
On this date:
In 1865, Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40-acre lots and given to former slaves. (The order, later revoked by President Andrew Johnson, is believed to have inspired the expression, “Forty acres and a mule.”)
In 1912, a day before reaching the South Pole, British explorer Robert Scott and his expedition found evidence that Roald Amundsen of Norway and his team had gotten there ahead of them.
In 1919, pianist and statesman Ignacy Jan Paderewski (pah-dehr-EHF’-skee) became the first premier of the newly created Republic of Poland.
In 1920, Prohibition began in the United States as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect, one year to the day after its ratification. (It was later repealed by the 21st Amendment.)
In 1969, two manned Soviet Soyuz spaceships became the first vehicles to dock in space and transfer personnel.
In 1987, Hu Yaobang resigned as head of China’s Communist Party, declaring he’d made mistakes in dealing with student turmoil and intellectual challenges to the system.
In 1989, three days of rioting began in Miami when a police officer fatally shot Clement Lloyd, a Black motorcyclist, causing a crash that also claimed the life of Lloyd’s passenger, Allan Blanchard. (The officer, William Lozano, was convicted of manslaughter, but then was acquitted in a retrial.)
In 1991, the White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait. (Allied forces prevailed on Feb. 28, 1991.)
In 2007, Democratic Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois launched his successful bid for the White House.
Ten years ago: Former Haitian strongman Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier, who’d been living in exile in France, made a surprise return to Haiti as the country wrestled with a political crisis, cholera outbreak and stalled reconstruction from a devastating earthquake.
Five years ago: The U.N. nuclear agency certified that Iran had met all of its commitments under a landmark deal, prompting the West to lift economic sanctions that had been in place for years.
One year ago: Health authorities in China announced that a second person had died from a new coronavirus. The Senate overwhelmingly approved a pact rewriting the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor-writer-director Josh Evans is 50. Actor-comedian Jonathan Mangum is 50. Actor Richard T. Jones is 49. Actor Josie Davis is 48. Model Kate Moss is 47. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is 41. Country musician James Young (The Eli Young Band) is 41. Rock musician Nick Valensi (The Strokes) is 40. Actor Renee Felice Smith is 36. NFL quaterback Joe Flacco is 36. Actor Yvonne Zima is 32.
