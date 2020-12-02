You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: The first permanent artificial heart was implanted in 1982

Today in History: The first permanent artificial heart was implanted in 1982

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 2, the 337th day of 2020. There are 29 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Dec. 2, 1982, in the first operation of its kind, doctors at the University of Utah Medical Center implanted a permanent artificial heart in the chest of retired dentist Dr. Barney Clark, who lived 112 days with the device.

On this date:

In 1804, Napoleon crowned himself Emperor of the French.

In 1816, the first savings bank in the United States, the Philadelphia Savings Fund Society, opened for business.

In 1823, President James Monroe outlined his doctrine opposing European expansion in the Western Hemisphere.

In 1859, militant abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid on Harpers Ferry the previous October.

In 1942, an artificially created, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction was demonstrated for the first time at the University of Chicago.

In 1954, the U.S. Senate passed, 67-22, a resolution condemning Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., saying he had “acted contrary to senatorial ethics and tended to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute.”

In 1957, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first full-scale commercial nuclear facility in the U.S., began operations. (The reactor ceased operating in 1982.)

In 1970, the newly created Environmental Protection Agency opened its doors under its first director, William D. Ruckelshaus.

In 1980, four American churchwomen were raped and murdered in El Salvador. (Five national guardsmen were convicted in the killings.)

In 1993, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar was shot to death by security forces in Medellin (meh-deh-YEEN’).

In 2000, Al Gore sought a recount in South Florida, while George W. Bush flatly asserted, “I’m soon to be the president” and met with GOP congressional leaders. Actor Gail Fisher died in Culver City, Calif. at age 65.

In 2016, 36 people died when fire erupted in an illegally converted warehouse in Oakland, California, during a dance party.

Ten years ago: The House voted, 333-79, to censure Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., for financial and fundraising misconduct; it was only the 23rd time that the House had invoked its most serious punishment short of expulsion. LeBron James scored 38 points to lead the visiting Miami Heat to a 118-90 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers; it was James’ first game back in the city where he had played for seven years before leaving via free agency.

Five years ago: A couple loyal to the Islamic State group opened fire at a holiday banquet for public employees in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding 21 others before dying in a shootout with police.

One year ago: The House’s impeachment report on President Donald Trump was unveiled behind closed doors for key lawmakers. 

Today’s Birthdays: Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 60. Actor Brendan Coyle is 57. Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 52. Actor Suzy Nakamura is 52. Actor Rena Sofer is 52. Rock singer Jimi (cq) HaHa (Jimmie’s Chicken Shack) is 52. Actor Lucy Liu (loo) is 52. Rapper Treach (Naughty By Nature) is 50. Actor Joe Lo Truglio is 50. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edward J. Murray, III
Obituaries

Edward J. Murray, III

  • Updated

On November 23rd, 2020, Edward J. Murray III passed peacefully in “his” room at Marian Medical Center surrounded by his family after a tough b…

Obituaries

AmyJ. Estrada

Amy J. Estrada, 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Obituaries

David Allan Hoffman

David Allan Hoffman, 72, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Joseph Humphrey
Obituaries

Joseph Humphrey

Joseph Bernard Humphrey, age 90, went home to heaven at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa M…

Amparo Castellanos
Obituaries

Amparo Castellanos

Amparo Castellanos, 97, Of Santa Maria, CA was called home by our lord on November 24th, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Obituaries

Mark David Ujano

Mark David Ujano, 54, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Obituaries

Edward Joseph Murray III

Edward Joseph Murray III, 76, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…

Pauline Frances Lownes Novo
Obituaries

Pauline Frances Lownes Novo

Pauline Frances Lownes Novo, a lifelong resident of the Santa Maria Valley, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, at the age of 100. Pa…

Lorrie Ann Toles
Obituaries

Lorrie Ann Toles

On Thursday, November 19, 2020 Lorrie Ann Toles passed on peacefully with her Dad and sister at her side. Lorrie was born and raised in Santa …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News