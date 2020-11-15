You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: The disaster movie 'Earthquake' was released in 1974

Today in History: The disaster movie 'Earthquake' was released in 1974

Today is Sunday, Nov. 15, the 320th day of 2020. There are 46 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Nov. 15, 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh (teh-KUM'-seh) Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.

On this date:

In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the Articles of Confederation.

In 1806, explorer Zebulon Pike sighted the mountaintop now known as Pikes Peak in present-day Colorado.

In 1935, the Commonwealth of the Philippines was established as its new president, Manuel L. Quezon (KAY’-zahn), took office.

In 1937, at the U.S. Capitol, members of the House and Senate met in air-conditioned chambers for the first time.

In 1942, the naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended during World War II with a decisive U.S. victory over Japanese forces.

In 1959, four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kansas, were found murdered in their home. (Ex-convicts Richard Hickock and Perry Smith were later convicted of the killings and hanged in a case made famous by the Truman Capote book “In Cold Blood.”)

In 1966, the flight of Gemini 12, the final mission of the Gemini program, ended successfully as astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. splashed down safely in the Atlantic after spending four days in orbit.

In 1969, a quarter of a million protesters staged a peaceful demonstration in Washington against the Vietnam War.

In 1974, the disaster movie “Earthquake” was released by Universal Pictures in “Sensurround,” which bombarded the audience with low-frequency sound waves during the quake scenes.

In 1984, Stephanie Fae Beauclair, the infant publicly known as “Baby Fae” who had received a baboon’s heart to replace her own congenitally deformed one, died at Loma Linda University Medical Center in California three weeks after the transplant.

In 2007, baseball player Barry Bonds was indicted for perjury and obstruction of justice, charged with lying when he told a federal grand jury that he did not knowingly use performance-enhancing drugs. (Bonds was later convicted on the obstruction of justice count; the conviction was overturned in 2015.)

Five years ago: World leaders vowed a vigorous response to the Islamic State group’s terror rampage in Paris as they opened a two-day meeting in Turkey, with President Barack Obama calling the violence an “attack on the civilized world” and Russian President Vladimir Putin urging “global efforts” to confront the threat. 

One year ago: The NFL suspended Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns for at least the rest of the season, after Garrett ripped off the helmet of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and struck him in the head with it.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Ed Asner is 91. Singer Petula Clark is 88. Actor Joanna Barnes is 86. Actor Yaphet Kotto is 81. Actor Sam Waterston is 80. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 78. Actor Virginie Ledoyen is 44. Actor Sean Murray is 43. Pop singer Ace Young (TV: “American Idol”) is 40. Golfer Lorena Ochoa (lohr-AY’-nah oh-CHOH’-uh) is 39. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 32. Actor Shailene Woodley is 29. Actor-dancer Emma Dumont is 26.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daniel Joseph Kirk
Obituaries

Daniel Joseph Kirk

Daniel Joseph Kirk, 93, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Rosemary (J…

Dorothy Juanita Thompson
Obituaries

Dorothy Juanita Thompson

Dorothy Juanita Thompson passed away in the early morning of September 25th, 2020. She was comfortable at home, experienced no pain, and famil…

Obituaries

Juanita Canales Noriega

Juanita Canales Noriega, 70, of Guadalupe, passed away November 6, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Cre…

Ronald Edward Cardoza
Obituaries

Ronald Edward Cardoza

It is with great sadness that the family of Ron Cardoza, announces his passing at home in Zellwood, Florida at the age of 77 surrounded by his…

James (Jim) Agawa
Obituaries

James (Jim) Agawa

On Wednesday, May 13th, after 91 years of life, James (Jim) Agawa passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Maria.

Obituaries

Cindy Lee Fox

Cindy Lee Fox, 57, of Grover Beach passed away on November 6th, 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grove…

Obituaries

Mary Carmen Hernandez

Mary Carmen Hernandez, 79, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

Connie Burns
Obituaries

Connie Burns

As mom would say, moisturize every day!, and that she did every day for 103 years! She passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News