Today in History: Talk show host Larry King is 87

Today is Thursday, Nov. 19, the 324th day of 2020. There are 42 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.
On this date:
In 1600, King Charles I of England was born in Dunfermline, Fife, Scotland.
In 1850, Alfred Tennyson was invested as Britain’s poet laureate.
In 1919, the Senate rejected the Treaty of Versailles (vehr-SY’) by a vote of 55 in favor, 39 against, short of the two-thirds majority needed for ratification.
In 1942, during World War II, Russian forces launched their winter offensive against the Germans along the Don front.
In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.
In 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.
In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel.
In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev met for the first time as they began their summit in Geneva.
In 1995, Polish President Lech Walesa (vah-WEN’-sah) was defeated in his bid for re-election.
In 1996, 14 people were killed when a commuter plane collided with a private plane at an airport in Quincy, Illinois. The United States vetoed U.N. Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali’s bid for a second term.
In 1997, Iowa seamstress Bobbi McCaughey (mihk-KOY’) gave birth to the world’s first set of surviving septuplets, four boys and three girls.
In 2017, Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader behind the gruesome murders of actor Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles in 1969, died in a California hospital at the age of 83 after nearly a half-century in prison.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, attending a NATO summit in Lisbon, Portugal, won an agreement to build a missile shield over Europe, a victory that risked further aggravating Russia. Twenty-nine miners were killed by a methane explosion in a southern New Zealand coal mine.
Five years ago: A study by the Pew Research Center found that more Mexicans were leaving than moving into the United States, reversing the flow of a half-century of mass migration. Marcus Ray Johnson, convicted of killing Angela Sizemore, a woman he’d met at a Georgia nightclub, was put to death after losing a last-minute round of appeals.
One year ago: GateHouse completed its $1.1 billion takeover of Gannett, the publisher of USA Today. The Taliban freed American Kevin King and an Australian man, Timothy Weeks, who’d been held hostage since 2016, in exchange for three top Taliban figures.
Today’s Birthdays: Talk show host Larry King is 87. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 84. Actor Meg Ryan is 59. Actor-director Jodie Foster is 58. Actor Terry Farrell is 57. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 54. Actor Jason Scott Lee is 54. Movie director Barry Jenkins (Film: “Moonlight”) is 41. Actor Katherine Kelly is 41. Actor Adam Driver is 37. Country singer Cam is 36. Actor Samantha Futerman is 33. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 32. Rapper Tyga is 31.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!