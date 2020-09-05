You have permission to edit this article.
Today in History: Space shuttle Discovery ends its inaugural flight at Edwards Air Force Base

Today is Saturday, Sept. 5, the 249th day of 2020. There are 117 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Sept. 5, 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 Israelis and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen.

On this date:

In 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.

In 1793, the Reign of Terror began during the French Revolution as the National Convention instituted harsh measures to repress counter-revolutionary activities.

In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.

In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed legislation making aircraft hijackings a federal crime.

In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.

In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery ended its inaugural flight as it landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 1986, four hijackers who had seized a Pan Am jumbo jet on the ground in Karachi, Pakistan, opened fire when the lights inside the plane failed; a total of 20 people were killed before Pakistani commandos stormed the jetliner.

In 1997, breaking the royal reticence over the death of Princess Diana, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivered a televised address in which she called her former daughter-in-law “a remarkable person.” Mother Teresa died in Calcutta, India, at age 87; conductor Sir Georg Solti (johrj SHOL’-tee) died in France at age 84.

In 2018, The New York Times published an opinion piece from an anonymous senior administration official claiming to be part of an internal “resistance” working to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations;” Trump responded that if such a “gutless” person exists, “the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to the government at once!”

Ten years ago: A Los Angeles police officer shot and killed Manuel Jaminez, a Guatemalan immigrant, in a case that sparked angry protests. (A civilian oversight panel later said the officer was justified in using deadly force against Jaminez, who witnessses said was drunk and threatening passersby with a knife.) 

Five years ago: Germans waving welcome signs in German, English and Arabic gathered at a train station to welcome the first group of a wave of migrants fleeing conflict in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa.

One year ago: A jury in Oakland acquitted one of the two men charged in a deadly warehouse fire and deadlocked on whether to convict or acquit the other. (Derick Almena is scheduled to be tried again in October on manslaughter charges; he was the founder of an artists’ collective at the site where the fast-moving fire trapped and killed 36 partygoers in December, 2016.) 

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 91. Actor Raquel Welch is 80. Actor Michael Keaton is 69. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 64. Actor Kristian Alfonso is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Terry Ellis is 57.

