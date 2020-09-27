You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History:Singer Shaun Cassidy is 62

Today in History:Singer Shaun Cassidy is 62

Today is Sunday, Sept. 27, the 271st day of 2020. There are 95 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On September 27, 1964, the government publicly released the report of the Warren Commission, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.

On this date:

In 1779, John Adams was named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War’s peace terms with Britain.

In 1825, the first locomotive to haul a passenger train was operated by George Stephenson in England.

In 1917, French sculptor and painter Edgar Degas died in Paris at age 83.

In 1939, Warsaw, Poland, surrendered after weeks of resistance to invading forces from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II.

In 1956, Olympic track and field gold medalist and Hall of Fame golfer Babe Didrikson Zaharias died in Galveston, Texas, at age 45.

In 1979, Congress gave its final approval to forming the U.S. Department of Education.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush announced in a nationally broadcast address that he was eliminating all U.S. battlefield nuclear weapons, and called on the Soviet Union to match the gesture. The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 7-7, on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1994, more than 350 Republican congressional candidates gathered on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to sign the “Contract with America,” a 10-point platform they pledged to enact if voters sent a GOP majority to the House.

In 1996, in Afghanistan, the Taliban, a band of former seminary students, drove the government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani out of Kabul, captured the capital and executed former leader Najibullah.

In 1999, Sen. John McCain of Arizona officially opened his campaign for the 2000 Republican presidential nomination, the same day former Vice President Dan Quayle dropped his White House bid.

In 2004, NBC announced that “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno would be succeeded by “Late Night” host Conan O’Brien in 2009 (however, O’Brien’s stint on “The Tonight Show” lasted just over seven months).

In 2016, scientists announced the first baby born from a controversial new technique that combined DNA from three people — the mother, the father and an egg donor. (The goal was to prevent the child from inheriting a fatal genetic disease from his mother.)

Ten years ago: Southwest Airlines announced the $1.4 billion purchase of AirTran. Temperatures reached 113 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, the highest in records kept since 1877.

One year ago: House Democrats took their first concrete steps in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, issuing subpoenas demanding documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and scheduling depositions for other State Department officials. 

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kathleen Nolan is 87. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 86. Author Barbara Howar is 86. World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 81. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 77. Rock singer Meat Loaf is 73. Actor Liz Torres is 73. Actor A Martinez is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 71. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 70. Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 69. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 62. Comedian Marc Maron is 57. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monica Ann Lopez
Obituaries

Monica Ann Lopez

Monica Ann Lopez, 53, passed away on September 7th, 2020, at 4:20 P.M., at her home from gallbladder cancer. She was comfortable and surrounde…

Obituaries

Emily Diane Pritchett

Emily Diane Pritchett, , 36, resident of Santa Maria, CA Passed away September 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…

Edwin Stanley Plunkett
Obituaries

Edwin Stanley Plunkett

  • Updated

Edwin (Ed) Stanley Plunkett, 78, of Santa Maria, California passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home.

Phyllis Ann Dell
Obituaries

Phyllis Ann Dell

On Saturday, September 5, 2020,Phyllis Ann Dell, was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 63, after losing her battle with cancer. Sh…

Obituaries

Mario Dennis Aquino

Mario Dennis Aquino, 57, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away September 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

Margaret (Margie) Rosales
Obituaries

Margaret (Margie) Rosales

Margaret (Margie) Rosales was born October 4, 1935, in Nipomo, CA, to Margaret Tanore and Basilio Gonzales. She spent her younger years growin…

Marina Anaya
Obituaries

Marina Anaya

Marina Anaya passed away suddenly on July 23, 2020. She was born January 14, 1953 in Santa Maria to Beatrice Anaya Penrod. Beatrice married Ja…

Patricia Anne Cuthbertson
Obituaries

Patricia Anne Cuthbertson

Patricia Anne Cuthbertson of Orcutt California left her family and friends here on Earth to join those that passed before. On August 19, 2020 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News