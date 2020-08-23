You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: Silent film star Rudolph Valentino died at age 31

Today in History: Silent film star Rudolph Valentino died at age 31

Today is Sunday, Aug. 23, the 236th day of 2020. There are 130 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On August 23, 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.

On this date:

In 1754, France’s King Louis XVI was born at Versailles.

In 1775, Britain’s King George III proclaimed the American colonies to be in a state of “open and avowed rebellion.”

In 1912, actor, dancer, director and choreographer Gene Kelly was born Eugene Curran Kelly in Pittsburgh.

In 1914, Japan declared war against Germany in World War I.

In 1926, silent film star Rudolph Valentino died in New York at age 31.

In 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)

In 1973, a bank robbery-turned-hostage-taking began in Stockholm, Sweden; the four hostages ended up empathizing with their captors, a psychological condition now referred to as “Stockholm Syndrome.”

In 1982, Lebanon’s parliament elected Christian militia leader Bashir Gemayel president. (Gemayel was assassinated some three weeks later.)

In 2003, former priest John Geoghan (GAY’-gun), the convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, died after another inmate attacked him in a Massachusetts prison.

In 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.

In 2013, a military jury convicted Maj. Nidal Hasan in the deadly 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed 13 lives; the Army psychiatrist was later sentenced to death. Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, the U.S. soldier who’d massacred 16 Afghan civilians, was sentenced at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to life in prison with no chance of parole.

In 2018, the United States and China imposed tariff increases on an additional $16 billion of each other’s goods.

Ten years ago: A jury in Goldsboro, North Carolina, convicted former Marine Cesar Laurean of first-degree murder in the death of a pregnant colleague, Lance Cpl. Maria Lauterbach. (Laurean was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.) 

Five years ago: Islamic State militants destroyed a temple at ancient ruins of Palmyra in Syria, realizing the worst fears archaeologists had for the fate of the 2,000-year-old Roman-era city after the extremists seized it and beheaded a local scholar. 

One year ago: The Supreme Court said 86-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had completed radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, and there was no evidence of the disease remaining. 

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Vera Miles is 90. Actor Barbara Eden is 89. Country musician Ira Dean (Trick Pony) is 51. Actor Jay Mohr is 50. Actor Ray Park is 46. Actor Scott Caan is 44. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 43. Figure skater Nicole Bobek (BOH’-bek) is 43. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Patricia "Patty" Enriquez

  • Updated

Patricia “Patty” Enriquez, 61, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman…

Betty Ressel Regnier
Obituaries

Betty Ressel Regnier

  • Updated

Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away just one week after celebrating her 93rd birthday.

Maria Medina
Obituaries

Maria Medina

  • Updated

Maria Luisa Medina, 74, of Guadalupe, CA passed away on August 11, 2020, at her home. Maria was born in Fabens, Texas on January 26, 1946. She…

Obituaries

Leticia Diaz

  • Updated

Leticia Diaz, 30, of Nipomo, CA Passed away August 15, 2020 Fueral arrangments are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

Helen Hill
Obituaries

Helen Hill

Helen Hill, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, nurse, educator, friend, and mentor- passed away on August 8th, 2020, in Laguna Hills, CA…

Obituaries

Jonathan Guzman

  • Updated

Jonathan Guzman, 38, resident of Santa Maria, CA Ppssed away August 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary,…

Obituaries

William "Bill" Richards

  • Updated

William “Bill” Richards, 64, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman M…

Donna Mae Bendixen
Obituaries

Donna Mae Bendixen

Donna Mae Bendixen, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of August 11, 2020, joyfully reuniting with her eternal companion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News