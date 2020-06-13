Today in History: Santa Maria jury acquits Michael Jackson on molestation charge

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.

In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.

In 1986, Benny Goodman, the clarinet-playing "King of Swing," died in New York at age 77.

In 1992, Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton stirred controversy during an appearance before the Rainbow Coalition by criticizing rap singer Sister Souljah for making remarks that he said were "filled with hatred" toward whites.

In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing.

In 2005, a jury in Santa Maria acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch.

Ten years ago: Gary Faulkner, a Colorado construction worker, was detained in Pakistan while on a one-man mission to hunt down Osama bin Laden (Faulkner was released 10 days later).