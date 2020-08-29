You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: Roy Orbison’s single “Oh, Pretty Woman” was released in 1964

Today in History: Roy Orbison’s single “Oh, Pretty Woman” was released in 1964

Today is Saturday, Aug. 29, the 242nd day of 2020. There are 124 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.

On this date:

In 1862, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began operations at the United States Treasury.

In 1877, the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brigham Young, died in Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 76.

In 1943, responding to a clampdown by Nazi occupiers during World War II, Denmark managed to scuttle most of its naval ships.

In 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees (shahms ay-lee-ZAY’) in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.

In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.

In 1964, Roy Orbison’s single “Oh, Pretty Woman” was released on the Monument label.

In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

In 1982, Academy Award-winning actor Ingrid Bergman died in London on her 67th birthday.

In 2008, Republican presidential nominee John McCain picked Sarah Palin, a maverick conservative who had been governor of Alaska for less than two years, to be his running mate.

In 2009, funeral services were held in Boston for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was eulogized by President Barack Obama; hours later, Kennedy’s remains were buried at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.

In 2012, the NFL announced it would open the regular season with replacement officials.

In 2018, Sen. John McCain was remembered as a “true American hero” at a crowded service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church after a motorcade carried McCain’s body from the state Capitol. Kanye West apologized on a Chicago radio station (WGCI) for calling slavery a “choice.”

Ten years ago: Five years after Hurricane Katrina’s wrath, President Barack Obama sought to reassure disaster-weary Gulf Coast residents during a speech at Xavier University that he would not abandon their cause. “Mad Men” received its third consecutive Emmy Award for best drama series; “Modern Family” won for best comedy series. The United States’ five-year reign as Little League World Series champions ended as Tokyo defeated Waipahu, Hawaii, 4-1.

Five years ago: Church bells rang marking the decade since Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast; local and congressional leaders laid wreaths at a memorial in New Orleans holding the unclaimed and unidentified bodies from the deadly storm. 

One year ago: Authorities in Virginia said they’d taken down a multi-state drug ring, seizing enough cheap fentanyl from China to kill 14 million people. 

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Carla Gugino is 49. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 45. Actor John Hensley is 43. Actor Kate Simses is 41. Rock musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) is 40. Rapper A+ is 38. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. David Laurel Scott
Obituaries

Dr. David Laurel Scott

Dr. David Laurel Scott, 57, of Santa Maria, CA, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Marian Medical Center in Sa…

Jeremy Redford
Obituaries

Jeremy Redford

  • Updated

Our beloved Jeremy Redford passed away on August 19th at the age of 42 at his home located in Santa Maria, Ca after battling a long term illne…

Obituaries

Robert Torres

  • Updated

Robert Torres, 92, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

William Richards
Obituaries

William Richards

  • Updated

William Steven Richards affectionately known as "Billy " was the first of five children born to Barbara and Bill Richards in Jamaica, New York…

James A. Enos
Obituaries

James A. Enos

On July 29, 2020, James A. Enos passed peacefully and joined his beloved wife, Eldora. Jim or Jimmy, as he was known by many, was 80 years old.

Connie Salazar Rubio
Obituaries

Connie Salazar Rubio

  • Updated

Our beloved Mom was welcomed into Heaven on Saturday, August 15, at age 94; she passed peacefully, and remarkably so, on the feast day of the …

Roger Hawkins
Obituaries

Roger Hawkins

  • Updated

On August 5th, our amazing father, Roger Hawkins , decided he needed to be with his high school sweetheart and Love of his life ,Bonnie. In th…

Obituaries

Jack O'Keefe

Jack O'Keefe, 86, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cr…

Obituaries

John O'Keefe

John O'Keefe, 86, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News