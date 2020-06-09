Today in History: Ronald Reagan lying in state, Secretariat wins Belmont Stakes, Nero commits suicide

Today in History: Ronald Reagan lying in state, Secretariat wins Belmont Stakes, Nero commits suicide

Today is Tuesday, June 9, the 161st day of 2020. There are 205 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before the 40th president's funeral.

On this date:

In A.D. 68, Roman Emperor Nero committed suicide, ending a 13-year reign.

In 1860, what's considered the first dime novel, "Malaeska: The Indian Wife of the White Hunter" by Ann S. Stephens, was published.

In 1940, during World War II, Norway decided to surrender to the Nazis, effective at midnight.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Current Tax Payment Act of 1943, which reintroduced federal income tax withholding from paychecks.

In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: "Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"

In 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.

In 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.

In 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing's first Triple Crown winner in 25 years.

In 1978, leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struck down a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men from the Mormon priesthood.

In 1980, comedian Richard Pryor suffered almost fatal burns at his San Fernando Valley, Calif., home while freebasing cocaine.

In 1986, the Rogers Commission released its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.

In 2008, retail gas prices rose above $4 per gallon.

Ten years ago: The U.S. and its allies scored a long-sought victory by pushing through new U.N. sanctions over Iran's nuclear program, punishments Tehran dismissed as "annoying flies." 

Five years ago: Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert pleaded not guilty in Chicago to charges that he had violated banking rules and lied to the FBI about promising to pay $3.5 million in hush money to conceal misconduct from his days as a high school teacher. (Hastert later pleaded guilty to violating banking law in a case that revealed accusations of sexual abuse, and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.) 

One year ago: Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot in the back in his native Dominican Republic by a man police said was a hired gunman whose intended target was supposed to be another man; Ortiz recovered after surgery in the Dominican Republic and later in Boston. 

Today's Birthdays: Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 45. Actress Michaela Conlin is 42. Actress Natalie Portman is 39. Actress Mae Whitman is 32. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 28.

Thought for Today: "Imagination was given to man to compensate him for what he isn't. A sense of humor was provided to console him for what he is." — Horace Walpole, English author (1717-1797).

