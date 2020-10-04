Today in History :Rock singer Janis Joplin, 27, was found dead

Today is Sunday, Oct. 4, the 278th day of 2020. There are 88 days left in the year.
Highlights in History:
On Oct. 4, 1957, the Space Age began as the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into orbit.
On this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, the United States Navy authorized construction of the first ironclad ship, the USS Monitor.
In 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini conferred at Brenner Pass in the Alps.
In 1951, the MGM movie musical “An American in Paris,” starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron (ka-ROHN'), had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1957, James R. Hoffa was elected president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The family comedy series “Leave It to Beaver” premiered on CBS.
In 1965, Pope Paul VI, making the first-ever papal visit to the Western Hemisphere, addressed the U.N. General Assembly, where he urged delegates to adopt as their solemn oath: “No more war, war never again.”
In 1970, rock singer Janis Joplin, 27, was found dead in her Hollywood hotel room.
In 1990, for the first time in nearly six decades, German lawmakers met in the Reichstag for the first meeting of reunified Germany’s parliament.
In 1991, 26 nations, including the United States, signed the Madrid Protocol, which imposed a 50-year ban on oil exploration and mining in Antarctica.
In 2001, a Russian airliner flying from Israel to Siberia was accidentally downed by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile over the Black Sea, killing all 78 people aboard. Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants hit his 70th home run to tie Mark McGwire’s 1998 record in a 10-2 victory over the Houston Astros.
In 2004, the SpaceShipOne rocket plane broke through Earth’s atmosphere to the edge of space for the second time in five days, capturing the $10 million Ansari X prize aimed at opening the final frontier to tourists. Pioneering astronaut Gordon Cooper died in Ventura, California, at age 77.
In 2017, President Donald Trump visited hospital bedsides and a police base in Las Vegas in the aftermath of the shooting rampage three nights earlier that left 58 people dead.
Ten years ago: The Supreme Court began a new era with three women serving together for the first time as Elena Kagan took her place at the end of the bench.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama paid tribute to firefighters who had died in the line of duty and cited the sacrifices they’d made in service to a grateful nation during an annual memorial service at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
One year ago: The impeachment probe reached directly into the White House as House Democrats subpoenaed officials about contacts with Ukraine; President Donald Trump signaled that his administration would not cooperate.
Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 91. Actor Kyra Schon (Film: “Night of the Living Dead”) is 63. Actor-singer Wendy Makkena is 62. Musician Chris Lowe (The Pet Shop Boys) is 61. Country musician Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard (Sawyer Brown) is 60. Actor David W. Harper is 59. Singer Jon Secada is 59. TV personality John Melendez is 55.
