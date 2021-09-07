Today is Tuesday, Sept. 7, the 250th day of 2021. There are 115 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Sept. 7, 1977, the Panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos (toh-REE’-hohs).
On this date:
In 1812, the Battle of Borodino took place as French troops clashed with Russian forces outside Moscow. (The battle, ultimately won by Russia, was commemorated by composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky with his “1812 Overture.”)
In 1936, rock-and-roll legend Buddy Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas.
In 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.
In 1972, the International Olympic Committee banned Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett of the U.S. from further competition for talking to each other on the victory stand in Munich during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” after winning the gold and silver medals in the 400-meter run.
In 1986, Desmond Tutu was installed as the first Black clergyman to lead the Anglican Church in southern Africa.
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.
In 2005, police and soldiers went house to house in New Orleans to try to coax the last stubborn holdouts into leaving the city shattered by Hurricane Katrina.
In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.
In 2008, troubled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed in government conservatorship.
In 2017, one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico struck off the country’s southern coast, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing at least 90 people. (A deadlier quake would strike central Mexico nearly two weeks later.)
In 2019, President Donald Trump said he had canceled a secret weekend meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders, just days before the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, after a bombing in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier.
Five years ago: In back-to-back appearances, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton confronted their perceived weaknesses during a national security forum in New York, with Clinton, who went first, arguing that her email practices did not expose questionable judgment while Trump defended his preparedness to be commander in chief.
One year ago: Many big Labor Day gatherings were canceled across the U.S. as health authorities pleaded with people to keep their distance from others so as not to cause another surge in coronavirus cases like the one that followed Memorial Day.
Today’s Birthdays: Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 91. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 78. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 75. Actor Susan Blakely is 73. Rock musician Dennis Thompson (MC5) is 73. Actor Julie Kavner is 71. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 70. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 68. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 67. Actor Michael Emerson is 67. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 65. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 65. Singer Margot Chapman is 64.