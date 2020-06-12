Today in History: Pulse nightclub massacre; Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman killed

Today is Friday, June 12, the 164th day of 2020. There are 202 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson was later acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial but was eventually held liable in a civil action.)
On this date:
In 1630, Englishman John Winthrop, leading a fleet carrying Puritan refugees, arrived at the Massachusetts Bay Colony, where he became its governor.
In 1898, Philippine nationalists declared independence from Spain.
In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.
In 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, 37, was shot and killed outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi. (In 1994, Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of murdering Evers and sentenced to life in prison; he died in 2001.)
In 1964, South African black nationalist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison along with seven other people, including Walter Sisulu, for committing sabotage against the apartheid regime (all were eventually released, Mandela in 1990).
In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia, unanimously struck down state laws prohibiting interracial marriages.
In 1978, David Berkowitz was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for each of the six "Son of Sam" .44-caliber killings that terrified New Yorkers.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan, during a visit to the divided German city of Berlin, exhorted Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to "tear down this wall."
In 1997, baseball began regular-season interleague play, ending a 126-year tradition of separating the major leagues until the World Series.
In 2016, an American-born Muslim opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Florida, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded before being shot dead by police.
Ten years ago: A French fishing vessel rescued 16-year-old Abby Sunderland from her crippled sailboat in the turbulent southern Indian Ocean, ending the California teen's attempt to sail around the world solo.
Five years ago: Joyce Mitchell, a worker at the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, was arrested on charges of helping two convicted killers escape; Mitchell later pleaded guilty to promoting prison contraband and was sentenced to 2-1/3 to seven years in prison.
One year ago: President Donald Trump said if a foreign power offered dirt on his 2020 opponent, he’d be open to accepting it, telling ABC News, “There’s nothing wrong with listening.” (Two days later, Trump shifted gears, saying that “of course” he would go to the FBI or the attorney general to report such an offer.)
Today's Birthdays: Actor John Enos is 58. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 58. Actor Paul Schulze is 58. Actor Eamonn Walker is 58. Actress Paula Marshall is 56. Actress Frances O'Connor is 53.
Thought for Today: "It is easier to love humanity as a whole than to love one's neighbor." — Eric Hoffer, American philosopher (1902-1983).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!