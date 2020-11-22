Today in History: President John F. Kennedy was shot to death in 1963

Today is Sunday, Nov. 22, the 327th day of 2020. There are 39 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, riding in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded; suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.
On this date:
In 1935, a flying boat, the China Clipper, took off from Alameda, California, carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek (chang ky-shehk) met in Cairo to discuss measures for defeating Japan. Lyricist Lorenz Hart died in New York at age 48.
In 1961, Frank Robinson of the Cincinnati Reds was named Most Valuable Player of the National League.
In 1965, the musical “Man of La Mancha” opened on Broadway.
In 1967, the U.N. Security Council approved Resolution 242, which called for Israel to withdraw from territories it had captured the previous June, and implicitly called on adversaries to recognize Israel’s right to exist.
In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.
In 1980, death claimed film star Mae West at her Hollywood residence at age 87 and former House Speaker John W. McCormack in Dedham, Mass. at age 88.
In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win re-election of the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.
In 1995, acting swiftly to boost the Balkan peace accord, the U-N Security Council suspended economic sanctions against Serbia and eased the arms embargo against the states of the former Yugoslavia.
In 2005, Angela Merkel (AHN’-geh-lah MEHR’-kuhl) took power as Germany’s first female chancellor. Ted Koppel hosted his final edition of ABC News’ “Nightline.”
In 2014, A 12-year-old Black boy, Tamir (tuh-MEER’) Rice, was shot and mortally wounded by police outside a Cleveland recreation center after brandishing what turned out to be a pellet gun. (A grand jury declined to indict either the patrolman who fired the fatal shot or a training officer.)
Five years ago: Trying to reassure a nation on edge, President Barack Obama said in Malaysia that the Islamic State group “cannot strike a mortal blow” against the U.S., and he warned that overreacting to the Paris attacks would play into extremists’ hands.
One year ago: After five long days of public impeachment hearings, President Donald Trump brushed off the probe as “total nonsense” and bad-mouthed a number of the U.S. diplomats who testified to Congress about his Ukraine pressure campaign.
Today’s Birthdays: Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 50. Actor Josh Cooke is 41. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 37. Actor Scarlett Johansson is 36. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower is 32. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 31. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 31. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 26. Actor Mackenzie Lintz is 24.
