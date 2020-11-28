You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean in 1520

Today in History: Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean in 1520

Today is Saturday, Nov. 28, the 333rd day of 2020. There are 33 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Nov. 28, 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.

On this date:

In 1907, future movie producer Louis B. Mayer opened his first movie theater, in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

In 1922, Captain Cyril Turner of the Royal Air Force gave the first public skywriting exhibition, spelling out, “Hello USA. Call Vanderbilt 7200” over New York’s Times Square; about 47,000 calls in less than three hours resulted.

In 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly-spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.

In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.

In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.

In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was slain in a Wisconsin prison by a fellow inmate. Sixties war protester Jerry Rubin died in Los Angeles, two weeks after being hit by a car; he was 56.

In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world’s largest energy trader, collapsed after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backed out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. (Enron filed for bankruptcy protection four days later.)

In 2012, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said his state would need nearly $37 billion to recover and rebuild from Superstorm Sandy and that the state would seek federal aid to cover most of the expenses.

In 2018, Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Nancy Pelosi to become House speaker when Democrats took control of the House in January.

Ten years ago: Actor Leslie Nielsen died in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at age 84. Samuel T. Cohen, the inventor of the neutron bomb, died in Los Angeles at age 89.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama kept up his holiday tradition of supporting small businesses, taking his daughters, Malia and Sasha, to a bookstore in Washington’s Petworth neighborhood, where he bought nine books. 

One year ago: President Donald Trump paid a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, where he announced that the U.S. and the Taliban had been engaged in peace talks, and said he believed that the Taliban wanted a cease-fire. (The United States would sign a peace agreement with the Taliban in February 2020.) 

Today’s Birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 91. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 84. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 83. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 80. Singer Randy Newman is 77. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 74. Movie director Joe Dante is 73. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 71. Actor Ed Harris is 70. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edward J. Murray, III
Obituaries

Edward J. Murray, III

  • Updated

On November 23rd, 2020, Edward J. Murray III passed peacefully in “his” room at Marian Medical Center surrounded by his family after a tough b…

Obituaries

Edward Joseph Murray III

Edward Joseph Murray III, 76, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…

James Marion Talbott
Obituaries

James Marion Talbott

Au 'we, Haulelau is upon us. With a broken heart I announce the passing of my beloved husband, Jim Talbott, on November 7, 2020.

Lorrie Ann Toles
Obituaries

Lorrie Ann Toles

On Thursday, November 19, 2020 Lorrie Ann Toles passed on peacefully with her Dad and sister at her side. Lorrie was born and raised in Santa …

Obituaries

AmyJ. Estrada

Amy J. Estrada, 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Fred Miles Sweeney
Obituaries

Fred Miles Sweeney

Fred Sweeney for many years known as the “King of Bar-B-Que of San Luis Obispo County” passed from this life on November 11, 2020 with his fam…

Obituaries

Mark David Ujano

Mark David Ujano, 54, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Obituaries

Debra C. Stahl

Debra C. Stahl, 67, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Joseph Humphrey
Obituaries

Joseph Humphrey

Joseph Bernard Humphrey, age 90, went home to heaven at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News