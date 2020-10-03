You have permission to edit this article.
Today in History: O.J. Simpson was found not guilty at his murder trial in Los Angeles

Today is Saturday, Oct. 3, the 277th day of 2020. There are 89 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman (however, Simpson was later found liable for damages in a civil trial).

On this date:

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day.

In 1961, “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” also starring Mary Tyler Moore, made its debut on CBS.

In 1967, folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie, the Dust Bowl Troubadour best known for “This Land Is Your Land,” died in New York of complications from Huntington’s disease; he was 55.

In 1970, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was established under the Department of Commerce.

In 1974, Frank Robinson was named major league baseball’s first Black manager as he was placed in charge of the Cleveland Indians.

In 2001, the Senate approved an agreement normalizing trade between the United States and Vietnam.

In 2003, a tiger attacked magician Roy Horn of duo “Siegfried & Roy” during a performance in Las Vegas, leaving the superstar illusionist in critical condition on his 59th birthday.

In 2008, O.J. Simpson was found guilty of robbing two sports-memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room. (Simpson was later sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison; he was granted parole in July 2017 and released from prison in October of that year.)

In 2017, President Donald Trump, visiting Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, congratulated the U.S. island territory for escaping the higher death toll of what he called “a real catastrophe like Katrina;” at a church used to distribute supplies, Trump handed out flashlights and tossed rolls of paper towels into the friendly crowd.

In 2018, the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducted its first-ever national wireless emergency alert test, causing electronic devices across the country to sound, with a message that carried the subject, “Presidential Alert.” 

Five years ago: Vice President Joe Biden, addressing the Human Rights Campaign dinner in Washington, threw his unequivocal support behind letting transgender people serve openly in the U.S. military; the Obama administration would lift a longstanding ban in June 2016. 

One year ago: The former special U.S. envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, testified before House members for nearly 10 hours about what he said was turmoil within the State Department over President Donald Trump’s push to investigate Joe Biden and his family; he said he was never pressured by Trump or others to have Ukraine conduct the investigation. 

Today’s Birthdays: Composer Steve Reich is 84. Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 79. Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 51. Pop singer Kevin Richardson is 49. Rock singer G. Love is 48. Actor Meagan Holder is 36. Actor Christopher Marquette is 36. Actor-singer Ashlee Simpson is 36. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 32. 

