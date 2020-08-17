You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History:Newly renamed Beatles began their first gig in Hamburg, West Germany

Today in History:Newly renamed Beatles began their first gig in Hamburg, West Germany

Today is Monday, Aug. 17, the 230th day of 2020. There are 136 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On August 17, 2017, a van plowed through pedestrians along a packed promenade in the Spanish city of Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring 120. (A 14th victim died later from injuries.) Another man was stabbed to death in a carjacking that night as the van driver made his getaway, and a woman died early the next day in a vehicle-and-knife attack in a nearby coastal town. (Six suspects in the attack were shot dead by police, two more died when a bomb workshop exploded.)

On this date:

In 1915, a mob in Cobb County, Georgia, lynched Jewish businessman Leo Frank, 31, whose death sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan had been commuted to life imprisonment. (Frank, who’d maintained his innocence, was pardoned by the state of Georgia in 1986.)

In 1960, the newly renamed Beatles (formerly the Silver Beetles) began their first gig in Hamburg, West Germany, at the Indra Club.

In 1978, the first successful trans-Atlantic balloon flight ended as Maxie Anderson, Ben Abruzzo and Larry Newman landed their Double Eagle II outside Paris.

In 1982, the first commercially produced compact discs, a recording of ABBA’s “The Visitors,” were pressed at a Philips factory near Hanover, West Germany.

In 1983, lyricist Ira Gershwin died in Beverly Hills, Calif., at age 86.

In 1987, Rudolf Hess, the last member of Adolf Hitler’s inner circle, died at Spandau Prison at age 93, an apparent suicide.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton gave grand jury testimony via closed-circuit television from the White House concerning his relationship with Monica Lewinsky; he then delivered a TV address in which he denied previously committing perjury, admitted his relationship with Lewinsky was “wrong,” and criticized Kenneth Starr’s investigation.

In 1999, more than 17,000 people were killed when a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Turkey.

Ten years ago: A mistrial was declared on 23 corruption charges against ousted Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (blah-GOY’-uh-vich), who was accused of trying to sell President Barack Obama’s old Senate seat; the jury convicted him on one charge, that of lying to the FBI. (Blagojevich was convicted of 17 counts of corruption in a retrial and sentenced to 14 years in prison, but a federal appeals court dismissed five of the counts in July 2015. He was released from a federal prison in Colorado in February 2020 after his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.) 

Five years ago: A bomb exploded within a central Bangkok shrine that was among the city’s most popular tourist spots, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 100. 

One year ago: A suicide bomber struck a wedding party in the Afghan capital, killing more than 60 people and wounding more than 180 others. 

Today’s Birthdays: Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin (jahng zuh-MEEN’) is 94. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 79. Actor Robert DeNiro is 77. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 74. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delia Gomez Almaguer
Obituaries

Delia Gomez Almaguer

  • Updated

On August 7, 2020, Delia Gomez Almaguer age 84 of Guadalupe took her final breath with her husband by her side. The gates of heaven opened and…

Helen Hill
Obituaries

Helen Hill

Helen Hill, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, nurse, educator, friend, and mentor- passed away on August 8th, 2020, in Laguna Hills, CA…

Jesus Murguia
Obituaries

Jesus Murguia

  • Updated

On December 25, 1945 Jesus was born to Santiago and Elisa Murguia in Ayutla, Jalisco MX there he also had six sisters and five brothers. At se…

Charles D. "Doc" Moore
Obituaries

Charles D. "Doc" Moore

  • Updated

Charles D. "Doc" Moore, PE, rose from this earthly home to his heavenly home on July 4, 2020. A longtime resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, Do…

Obituaries

Roy W. Allen

Roy W. Allen, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cremato…

Obituaries

Maria Teresa Martinez

Our beloved Maria Teresa Martinez was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 23, 2020. Better known as "Terri," she suffered from …

Toni Astra Weitzel
Obituaries

Toni Astra Weitzel

  • Updated

Toni (Astra) Weitzel passed quietly to her final resting place on May 28,2020. Toni was a 25+ year resident of Nipomo CA and was active in man…

Carroll "Ray" Brown
Obituaries

Carroll "Ray" Brown

Carroll "Ray" Brown, 85, of Santa Maria, passed away July 25, 2020. Ray was born in Erick, OK on August 13, 1934 to Joseph Wesley and Nanalee Brown.

Mary Louise Longest
Obituaries

Mary Louise Longest

  • Updated

Mary Louise Longest (nee Stornetta) graduated from this life to her eternal home on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Her daughter, MariAnne was by he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News