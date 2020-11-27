You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade took place in 1924

Today in History: Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade took place in 1924

Today is Friday, Nov. 27, the 332nd day of 2020. There are 34 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Nov. 27, 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.

On this date:

In 1701, astronomer Anders Celsius, inventor of the Celsius temperature scale, was born in Uppsala, Sweden.

In 1910, New York’s Pennsylvania Station officially opened.

In 1942, during World War II, the Vichy French navy scuttled its ships and submarines in Toulon (too-LOHN’) to keep them out of the hands of German troops.

In 1953, playwright Eugene O’Neill died in Boston at age 65.

In 1962, the first Boeing 727 was rolled out at the company’s Renton Plant.

In 1970, Pope Paul VI, visiting the Philippines, was slightly wounded at the Manila airport by a dagger-wielding Bolivian painter disguised as a priest.

In 1973, the Senate voted 92-3 to confirm Gerald R. Ford as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who’d resigned.

In 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone (mah-SKOH’-nee) and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, were shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White. (White served five years for manslaughter; he committed suicide in Oct. 1985.)

In 1998, answering 81 questions put to him three weeks earlier; President Clinton wrote the House Judiciary Committee that his testimony in the Monica Lewinsky affair was “not false and misleading.”

In 1989, a bomb blamed on drug traffickers destroyed a Colombian Avianca Boeing 727, killing all 107 people on board and three people on the ground.

In 1999, Northern Ireland’s biggest party, the Ulster Unionists, cleared the way for the speedy formation of an unprecedented Protestant-Catholic administration.

In 2000, a day after George W. Bush was certified the winner of Florida’s presidential vote, Al Gore laid out his case for letting the courts settle the nation’s long-count election.

Ten years ago: The State Department released a letter from its top lawyer to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, warning that an expected imminent release of classified cables would put “countless” lives at risk, threaten global counterterrorism operations and jeopardize U.S. relations with its allies.

Five years ago: A gunman attacked a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing three people and injuring nine. (Suspect Robert Dear was sent to a psychiatric hospital after being deemed incompetent for trial.) 

One year ago: Two explosions, 13 hours apart, at a chemical plant in East Texas blew out windows and doors of nearby homes and prompted an evacuation order for more than 50,000 people; three plant workers sustained minor injuries.

Today’s Birthdays: Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik is 78. Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 69. TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 65. Actor William Fichtner (FIHK’-nuhr) is 64. Caroline Kennedy is 63. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 63. Rock musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) is 61. Actor Michael Rispoli is 60. Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 60. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edward J. Murray, III
Obituaries

Edward J. Murray, III

  • Updated

On November 23rd, 2020, Edward J. Murray III passed peacefully in “his” room at Marian Medical Center surrounded by his family after a tough b…

Obituaries

Edward Joseph Murray III

Edward Joseph Murray III, 76, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…

James Marion Talbott
Obituaries

James Marion Talbott

Au 'we, Haulelau is upon us. With a broken heart I announce the passing of my beloved husband, Jim Talbott, on November 7, 2020.

Lorrie Ann Toles
Obituaries

Lorrie Ann Toles

On Thursday, November 19, 2020 Lorrie Ann Toles passed on peacefully with her Dad and sister at her side. Lorrie was born and raised in Santa …

Fred Miles Sweeney
Obituaries

Fred Miles Sweeney

Fred Sweeney for many years known as the “King of Bar-B-Que of San Luis Obispo County” passed from this life on November 11, 2020 with his fam…

Obituaries

Debra C. Stahl

Debra C. Stahl, 67, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Obituaries

AmyJ. Estrada

Amy J. Estrada, 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Obituaries

Mark David Ujano

Mark David Ujano, 54, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Obituaries

Pauline Novo

Pauline Novo, 100, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News