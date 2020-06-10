Today in History James Earl Ray escapes prison; Golden State Warriors remain alive in NBA Finals

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.

In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing's 11th Triple Crown. (Alydar was second while Darby Creek Road came in third in a five-horse field.)

In 1990, Alberto Fujimori (foo-jee-MOHR'-ee) was elected president of Peru by a narrow margin over novelist Mario Vargas Llosa. Two members of the rap group 2 Live Crew were arrested in Hollywood, Florida (they and a third band member were later acquitted of obscenity charges).

In 2002, organized crime figure John Gotti died at a prison hospital in Springfield, Mo., at age 61.

In 2004, singer-musician Ray Charles died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 73.

Ten years ago: Army Secretary John McHugh announced that an investigation found that potentially hundreds of remains at Arlington National Cemetery were misidentified or misplaced.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama ordered the deployment of up to 450 more American troops to Iraq in an effort to reverse major battlefield losses to the Islamic State.