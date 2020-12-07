You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787

Today in History: Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787

Today is Monday, Dec. 7, the 342nd day of 2020. There are 24 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day.

On this date:

In 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1909, in his State of the Union address, President William Howard Taft defended the decision to base U.S. naval operations in the Pacific at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, instead of in the Philippines.

In 1917, during World War I, the United States declared war on Austria-Hungary.

In 1972, America’s last moon mission to date was launched as Apollo 17 blasted off from Cape Canaveral. Imelda Marcos, wife of Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos, was stabbed and seriously wounded by an assailant who was shot dead by her bodyguards.

In 1982, convicted murderer Charlie Brooks Jr. became the first U.S. prisoner to be executed by injection, at a prison in Huntsville, Texas.

In 1987, 43 people were killed after a gunman aboard a Pacific Southwest Airlines jetliner in California apparently opened fire on a fellow passenger, the pilots and himself, causing the plane to crash. Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev set foot on American soil for the first time, arriving for a Washington summit with President Ronald Reagan.

In 1988, a major earthquake in the Soviet Union devastated northern Armenia; official estimates put the death toll at 25-thousand.

In 1993, gunman Colin Ferguson opened fire on a Long Island Rail Road commuter train, killing six people and wounding 19. (Ferguson was later sentenced to a minimum of 200 years in prison.)

In 2001, Taliban forces abandoned their last bastion in Afghanistan, fleeing the southern city of Kandahar.

In 2004, Hamid Karzai (HAH’-mihd KAHR’-zeye) was sworn in as Afghanistan’s first popularly elected president.

In 2018, the man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia was convicted of first-degree murder; a state jury rejected defense arguments that James Alex Fields Jr. acted in self-defense. 

Ten years ago: Elizabeth Edwards, the estranged wife of former U.S. Sen. John Edwards, died at her home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, at 61 after fighting breast cancer. 

Five years ago: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” an idea swiftly condemned by his rival GOP candidates for president and other Republicans. 

Today’s Birthdays: Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 92. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 89. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 88. Broadcast journalist Carole Simpson is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 73. Actor-director-producer James Keach is 73. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 44. Actor Chris Chalk is 43. Actor Shiri Appleby is 42. Pop-rock singer/celebrity judge Sara Bareilles (bah-REHL’-es) is 41. Actor Jennifer Carpenter is 41. Actor Jack Huston is 38. Singer Aaron Carter is 33.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Sue Noble

“When I saw you I fell in Love, and you smiled because you knew”. After a long brave fight my beloved Sue passed away on November 21, 2020.

Obituaries

David Peter Bourbon III

David Peter Bourbon III, 25, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman…

David "Dave" H. Elliott
Obituaries

David "Dave" H. Elliott

David Dave H. Elliott passed away on November 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 28, 1944 in Santa Maria, California, to …

Amparo Castellanos
Obituaries

Amparo Castellanos

Amparo Castellanos, 97, Of Santa Maria, CA was called home by our lord on November 24th, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Rick "Ricky" Lee Renfrow
Obituaries

Rick "Ricky" Lee Renfrow

Beloved Husband, father, and son, Rick Lee Renfrow, age 63, of Santa Maria passed away peacefully unto the Lord on November 28, 2020. He will …

Obituaries

Rick Lee Renfrow

Rick Lee Renfrow, 63, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Obituaries

Donald Gabriel Morales

Donald Gabriel Morales, 30, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away November 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…

Michael Joseph Robbins
Obituaries

Michael Joseph Robbins

Michael Joseph Robbins, 31 passed away, November 23rd, 2020, in his home in Toledo, Ohio. Michael was born in Santa Maria, to Francine Tipay a…

Mary "Sissy" Souza
Obituaries

Mary "Sissy" Souza

Mary “Sissy” Souza was born August 15, 1919 in Oso Flaco, CA and passed away peacefully November 23, 2020 in Guadalupe, CA at the age of 101.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News