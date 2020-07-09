Today in History: Declaration of Independence read to Washington’s troops

Today is Thursday, July 9, the 191st day of 2020. There are 175 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 9, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.
On this date:
In 1755, British General Edward Braddock was mortally wounded as his troops suffered a massive defeat during the French and Indian War (he died four days later).
In 1816, Argentina declared independence from Spain.
In 1850, the 12th president of the United States, Zachary Taylor, died after serving only 16 months of his term. (He was succeeded by Millard Fillmore.)
In 1918, 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tennessee. The Distinguished Service Cross was established by an Act of Congress.
In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.
In 1943, during World War II, the Allies launched Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily.
In 1965, the Sonny & Cher single “I Got You Babe” was released by ATCO Records.
In 1982, Pan Am Flight 759, a Boeing 727, crashed in Kenner, Louisiana, shortly after takeoff from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 145 people aboard and eight people on the ground.
In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton tapped Tennessee Sen. Al Gore to be his running mate.
In 2004, a Senate Intelligence Committee report concluded the CIA had provided unfounded assessments of the threat posed by Iraq that the Bush administration had relied on to justify going to war.
Ten years ago: The largest U.S.-Russia spy swap since the Cold War took place on a remote stretch of Vienna airport tarmac as planes from New York and Moscow arrived within minutes of each other with 10 Russian sleeper agents and four prisoners accused by Russia of spying for the West.
Five years ago: South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley relegated the Confederate flag to the state’s “relic room” after the legislature passed a measure removing the flag from the grounds of the Statehouse in the wake of the slaughter of nine African-Americans at a church Bible study. The Obama administration said hackers had stolen Social Security numbers, health histories and other highly sensitive data from more than 21 million people, acknowledging that the breach of U.S. government computer systems was far more severe than previously disclosed.
One year ago: A federal appeals court said President Donald Trump was violating the First Amendment any time he blocked a critic on Twitter to silence a viewpoint; the court warned that any elected official who uses social media for “all manner of official purposes” can’t then exclude critics without violating free-speech protections.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor-singer Ed Ames is 93. Former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld is 88. Actor James Hampton is 84. Actor Richard Roundtree is 78. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 75. Author Dean Koontz is 75. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 73. Actor Chris Cooper is 69. TV personality John Tesh is 68. Rhythm-and-blues singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 66. Actor Jimmy Smits is 65. Actress Lisa Banes is 65. Actor Tom Hanks is 64.Actress-rock singer Courtney Love is 56. Actor Scott Grimes is 49. Actor Enrique Murciano is 47. Musician/producer Jack White is 45. Actor-director Fred Savage is 44.
