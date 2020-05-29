Today in History: Cuba is removed from U.S. terrorism blacklist

In 1973, Tom Bradley was elected the first black mayor of Los Angeles, defeating incumbent Sam Yorty.

In 1985, 39 people were killed at the European Cup Final in Brussels, Belgium, when rioting broke out and a wall separating British and Italian soccer fans collapsed.

In 1995, Margaret Chase Smith, the first woman to serve in both the House and the Senate, died in Skowhegan, Maine, at age 97.

In 2008, the Vatican issued a decree stating that anyone trying to ordain a woman as a priest and any woman who attempted to receive the ordination would incur automatic excommunication. Actor-comedian Harvey Korman, Emmy winner for "The Carol Burnett Show," died in Los Angeles at age 81.

In 2009, a judge in Los Angeles sentenced music producer Phil Spector to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson. Jay Leno hosted "The Tonight Show" on NBC supposedly for the final time, giving up his desk to Conan O'Brien. (After a stint in prime time, Leno returned to "Tonight" in March 2010, stepping down again in February 2014.)

Ten years ago: Dennis Hopper, the high-flying Hollywood wildman whose memorable career included an early turn in "Rebel Without A Cause" and an improbable smash hit with "Easy Rider," died in Los Angeles at age 74.