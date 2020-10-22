You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: Bank robber Charles 'Pretty Boy' Floyd was shot to death

Today in History: Bank robber Charles 'Pretty Boy' Floyd was shot to death

Today is Thursday, Oct. 22, the 296th day of 2020. There are 70 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Oct. 22, 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.

On this date:

In 1797, French balloonist Andre-Jacques Garnerin (gahr-nayr-AN’) made the first parachute descent, landing safely from a height of about 3,000 feet over Paris.

In 1811, composer and piano virtuoso Franz Liszt was born in the Hungarian town of Raiding (RY’-ding) in present-day Austria.

In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas.

In 1883, the original Metropolitan Opera House in New York held its grand opening with a performance of Gounod’s “Faust.”

In 1906, French post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne died in Aix-en-Provence at age 67.

In 1934, bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.

In 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.

In 1981, the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization was decertified by the federal government for its strike the previous August.

In 1986, President Reagan signed into law sweeping tax-overhaul legislation.

In 2001, a second Washington, D.C., postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.

In 2002, bus driver Conrad Johnson was shot to death in Aspen Hill, Md., in the final attack carried out by the “Beltway Snipers.”

In 2014, a gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament before he was shot and killed by the usually ceremonial sergeant-at-arms.

Ten years ago: WikiLeaks released 391,831 purported Iraq war logs that suggested more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians had died in the conflict. The Texas Rangers clinched their first pennant with a 6-1 victory over the defending World Series champion New York Yankees in Game 6 of the AL championship series.

Five years ago: Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton battled Republican questions in a marathon hearing that revealed little new about the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya. 

One year ago: Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole suffered his first loss since May as the Washington Nationals took Game 1 of the World Series, 5-4. Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points in his debut for the Los Angeles Clippers in a season-opening win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-102.

Today’s Birthdays: Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 84. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 82. Actor Derek Jacobi is 82. Actor Tony Roberts is 81. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 52. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 52. Movie director Spike Jonze is 51. Rapper Tracey Lee is 50. Actor Saffron Burrows is 48. Actor Carmen Ejogo is 47. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki (EE’-cheer-oh soo-ZOO’-kee) is 47. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benjamin J. Castro
Obituaries

Benjamin J. Castro

Benjamin J. Castro, 44 of Santa Maria, CA passed away on Oct 11, 2020. Ben was born in Santa Maria on March 15, 1976. He attended Fairlawn Ele…

Obituaries

Steven Manuel Lopez

It is with great sadness and sorrow that our beloved son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, grandson and friend was called to be home with our L…

Obituaries

Gerardo Guerrero, Jr.

Gerardo Guerrero Jr., 36, of Santa Maria, passed away October 19, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crem…

Obituaries

Susie Josephine Paduganan

Susie Josephine Paduganan passed away peacefully after her long battle with cancer. Born August 27, 1945 in Brownsville, Texas and left to be …

Obituaries

Timothy Earl Eisner

Timothy Earl Eisner was born on February 23, 1944 in Santa Maria, CA. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1962, then enlisted in the …

Obituaries

Benjamin John Castro

  • Updated

Benjamin John Castro, 44, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Richard Marquez, Jr.
Obituaries

Richard Marquez, Jr.

  • Updated

Richard was born on May 26th 1975 passed away on September 28th 2020 Richard Joyce of life was his sixth children coaching football barbecuing…

Obituaries

Steve M. Lopez

Steve M. Lopez, 38, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary,…

Obituaries

Caryl Martin

Caryl Martin, 63, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News