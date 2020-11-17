Today in History: Arnold Schwarzenegger was sworn in as the 38th governor of California

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 17, the 322nd day of 2020. There are 44 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Nov. 17, 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building.
On this date:
In 1558, Elizabeth I acceded to the English throne upon the death of her half-sister, Queen Mary, beginning a 44-year reign.
In 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt.
In 1889, the Union Pacific Railroad Co. began direct, daily railroad service between Chicago and Portland, Oregon, as well as Chicago and San Francisco.
In 1911, the historically African-American fraternity Omega Psi Phi was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
In 1917, French sculptor Auguste Rodin (roh-DAN’) died in Meudon (meh-DON') at age 77.
In 1969, the first round of Strategic Arms Limitation Talks between the United States and the Soviet Union opened in Helsinki, Finland.
In 1970, the Soviet Union landed an unmanned, remote-controlled vehicle on the moon, the Lunokhod 1.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Florida: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”
In 1997, 62 people, most of them foreign tourists, were killed when militants opened fire at the Temple of Hatshepsut (haht-shehp-SOOT’) in Luxor, Egypt; the attackers, who also hacked their victims, were killed by police.
In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger was sworn in as the 38th governor of California.
In 2018, tribesman on the isolated island of North Sentinel, between India and Southeast Asia, were seen dragging and burying the body of American missionary John Allen Chau, who had reached the island the previous day despite a ban imposed by India’s government.
Ten years ago: House Democrats elected Nancy Pelosi to remain as their leader despite massive party losses in midterm elections. Republicans voted to keep John Boehner (BAY’-nur) as their top House leader, making him speaker in the new Congress.
Five years ago: Actor Charlie Sheen issued a statement in which he said he was HIV positive, but that thanks to a rigorous drug regimen, he was in good health. Joe Maddon won his third Manager of the Year award and Jeff Banister his first after each guided his team on a surprising run to the playoffs.
One year ago: Pushing back against accusations from President Donald Trump that the impeachment process had been stacked against him, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CBS that Trump was welcome to testify or answer questions in writing.
Today’s Birthdays: Sen. James Inhofe (IHN’-hahf), R-Okla., is 86. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 82. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio (GOW’-dee-oh) is 79. Movie director Martin Scorsese (skor-SEH’-see) is 78. Actor Lauren Hutton is 77. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 76. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 76. Blues singer/musician Tab Benoit (behn-WAH’) is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 53 Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 53. Actor David Ramsey is 49. Actor Leonard Roberts is 48. Actor Leslie Bibb is 47.
