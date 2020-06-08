Today in History: Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States, died in Nashville

Today in History: Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States, died in Nashville

{{featured_button_text}}

Today is Monday, June 8, the 160th day of 2020. There are 206 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On June 8, 1967, during the six-day Middle East war, 34 American servicemen were killed when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel later said the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)

On this date:

In 1845, Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States, died in Nashville, Tennessee.

In 1864, Abraham Lincoln was nominated for another term as president during the National Union (Republican) Party's convention in Baltimore.

In 1867, modern American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin.

In 1939, Britain's King George VI and his consort, Queen Elizabeth, arrived in Washington, D.C., where they were received at the White House by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 1966, a merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.

In 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1972, during the Vietnam War, an Associated Press photographer took a picture of a screaming 9-year-old girl, Phan Thi Kim Phuc (fahn thee kihm fook), as she ran naked and severely burned from the scene of a South Vietnamese napalm attack.

In 1978, a jury in Clark County, Nevada, ruled the so-called "Mormon will," purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, was a forgery.

In 1995, U.S. Marines rescued Capt. Scott O'Grady, whose F-16C fighter jet had been shot down by Bosnian Serbs on June 2. Mickey Mantle received a liver transplant at a Dallas hospital; however, the baseball great died two months later.

In 1998, the National Rifle Association elected actor Charlton Heston to be its president.

In 2009, North Korea's highest court sentenced American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee to 12 years' hard labor for trespassing and "hostile acts." (The women were pardoned in early August 2009 after a trip to Pyongyang by former President Bill Clinton.)

In 2018, celebrity chef, author and CNN host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in eastern France in what authorities determined was a suicide.

Ten years ago: In high-profile Republican state primaries, Meg Whitman won the nomination for California governor while Carly Fiorina got the nod to oppose three-term Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer; in Nevada, Sharron Angle won the right to oppose Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. (All three ended up losing their respective contests.) 

Five years ago: Acknowledging setbacks, President Barack Obama said at the close of a G-7 summit in Germany that the United States still lacked a "complete strategy" for training Iraqi forces to fight the Islamic State. 

One year ago: Eighth-seeded Ash Barty won her first major tennis championship, beating Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open women’s final.

Today's Birthdays: Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is 37. Actress Torrey DeVitto is 36. Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko is 23.

Thought for Today: "Love hath no physic for a grief too deep." — Robert Nathan, American author and poet (1894-1985).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stefanie Gwen Lauterio
Obituaries

Stefanie Gwen Lauterio

Stefanie Gwen Lauterio, 36 years old formerly of Santa Maria, California floated to the heavens on May 25, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ruben Joseph De Anda Serna
Obituaries

Ruben Joseph De Anda Serna

Ruben Joseph De Anda Serna was born on June 18, 1983 to Ruben Serna and Anita De Bone at Marian Hospital in Santa Maria, California and died M…

Obituaries

Ruben Joseph Serna

  • Updated

Ruben Joseph Serna, 36, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away May 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary,…

Casimiro S. Vea
Obituaries

Casimiro S. Vea

Casimiro Miro Vea was a long time resident of Santa Maria, CA. Born on March 3rd, 1925 in Brgy 14, Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines to Patri…

David R. Maldonado
Obituaries

David R. Maldonado

David R. Maldonado AKA Henry, age 81 was called to heaven on May 27, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1938 to Rosalio and Consuelo (Connie) Maldon…

Obituaries

Amber Jo Lee

Amber Jo Lee, 28, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away May 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crema…

Frances Daniels Alarcon
Obituaries

Frances Daniels Alarcon

Frances Daniels Alarcon, 63, of Nipomo, CA passed away on May 24, 2020. Frances was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on May 7, 1957. Frances gradu…

Obituaries

David R. Maldonado

  • Updated

David R. Maldonado, 81, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away May 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary,…

Mary Ellen Sanchez (Gauna)
Obituaries

Mary Ellen Sanchez (Gauna)

Mary Ellen Sanchez (Gauna), 64, of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully in her home on May 26, 2020 in Lompoc, Ca. She was raised in Santa Mari…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News