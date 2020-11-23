You have permission to edit this article.
Today in History: Actor Larry Hagman, best known for his role as J.R. Ewing on TV’s 'Dallas,' died

Today is Monday, Nov. 23, the 328th day of 2020. There are 38 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

On this date:

In 1887, actor Boris Karloff was born William Henry Pratt in London.

In 1914, the seven-month U.S. military occupation of Veracruz, Mexico, ended.

In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce (loos), was first published.

In 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.

In 1980, some 2,600 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.

In 2000, in a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refused to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its election-day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore’s lawyers argued in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.

In 2001, the U.N. war crimes tribunal said it would try former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic (sloh-BOH’-dahn mee-LOH’-shuh-vich) for genocide in Bosnia, linking him for the first time in court to the murders of thousands of non-Serbs and the displacement of a quarter million people. (Milosevic died in March 2006 while his trial was in progress.)

In 2003, five U.S. soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Eduard Shevardnadze (sheh-vahrd-NAHD’-zeh) resigned as president of Georgia in the face of protests.

In 2012, actor Larry Hagman, best known for playing the scheming oil baron J.R. Ewing on TV’s “Dallas,” died in Dallas at the age of 81.

In 2016, President-elect Donald Trump selected two Republican women who’d had unflattering things to say about him during the campaign: South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and charter school advocate Betsy DeVos to lead the Department of Education.

Ten years ago: North Korea bombarded South Korea’s Yeonpyeong (yuhn-pyuhng) Island with artillery fire, killing four people and raising tensions between the two countries. 

Five years ago: The White House urged its allies to step up their contributions to the campaign against the Islamic State, as President Barack Obama faced pressure to show the U.S.-led coalition would intensify efforts even without a major shift in strategy. 

One year ago: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000 by the NFL for his involvement in a melee that began when Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled off his helmet and hit him over the head with it. (In all, the league assessed more than $700,000 for discipline stemming from the brawl; Garrett was indefinitely suspended.) 

Today’s Birthdays: TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 60. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 54. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 53. Actor Oded Fehr (OH’-dehd fayr) is 50. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 48. Actor Page Kennedy is 44. Actor Kelly Brook is 41. Actor Lucas Grabeel (GRAY’-beel) is 36. 

