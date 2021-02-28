Today is Sunday, Feb. 28, the 59th day of 2021. There are 306 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Feb. 28, 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate. (Benedict was succeeded the following month by Pope Francis.)
On this date:
In 1784, John Wesley, the co-founder of Methodism, chartered the first Methodist Church in the United States in Leesburg, Virginia.
In 1844, a 12-inch gun aboard the USS Princeton exploded as the ship was sailing on the Potomac River, killing Secretary of State Abel P. Upshur, Navy Secretary Thomas W. Gilmer and several others.
In 1849, the California gold rush began in earnest as regular steamship service started bringing gold-seekers to San Francisco.
In 1953, scientists James D. Watson and Francis H.C. Crick announced they had discovered the double-helix structure of DNA.
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai issued the Shanghai Communique, which called for normalizing relations between their countries, at the conclusion of Nixon’s historic visit to China.
In 1983, the long-running TV series “M-A-S-H” ended after 11 seasons on CBS with a special 2½-hour finale that was watched by an estimated 121.6 million people.
In 1993, a gun battle erupted at a religious compound near Waco, Texas, when Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents tried to arrest Branch Davidian leader David Koresh on weapons charges; four agents and six Davidians were killed as a 51-day standoff began.
In 1996, Britain’s Princess Diana agreed to divorce Prince Charles. (Their 15-year marriage officially ended in August 1996; Diana died in a car crash in Paris a year after that.)
In 2005, in Santa Maria, California, the prosecution and defense gave opening statements in the sexual molestation trial of Michael Jackson, who was later acquitted.
Ten years ago: The United States and European allies intensified efforts to isolate Libya’s Moammar Gadhafi, redoubling demands for him to step down, questioning his mental state and warning that those who stayed loyal to him risked losing their wealth and facing prosecution for human rights abuses. Actor Jane Russell died in Santa Maria at age 89.
Five years ago: One of Pope Francis’ top advisers, Australian Cardinal George Pell, testifying before an investigative commission in Sydney via videolink from Rome, acknowledged the Catholic Church had made “enormous mistakes” in allowing thousands of children to be raped and molested by priests over centuries.
One year ago: The number of countries touched by the coronavirus climbed to nearly 60; Nigerian authorities reported the first case in sub-Saharan Africa, and Mexico said it had two confirmed cases. Joe Coulombe, the founder of the Trader Joe’s food markets, died at 89; he’d opened his first Trader Joe’s in Pasadena, California, in 1967.
Today’s Birthdays: Architect Frank Gehry is 92. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 64. Actor Rae Dawn Chong is 60. Actor Maxine Bahns is 52. Actor Robert Sean Leonard is 52. Country singer Jason Aldean is 44. Actor Geoffrey Arend is 43. Actor Melanie Chandra (TV: “Code Black”) is 37. Actor Michelle Horn is 34. MLB relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is 33. Actor True O’Brien is 27.